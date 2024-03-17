5 teams that should end Stefon Diggs' tumultuous tenure in Buffalo
Stefon Diggs is tweeting weird stuff again, so it's time to fire up the trade machine.
"Well..."
That was the latest tweet from Buffalo Bills malcontent and All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs, who is entering what could conceivably be the final year of his contract. At $18.5 million with a $27.9 million cap hit, Diggs' salary is no small number — especially not for an expensive Bills roster with several new additions joining the fold.
We have seen Diggs' frustration boil over countless times. We have seen him storm out of locker rooms, throw tantrums on the sideline, and of course, tweet his heart out at the slightest sign of rain. When the going gets tough, Diggs can respond with mesmerizing displays of athleticism on the field. But, he can also respond with despondency that is unbecoming of a franchise cornerstone.
If the Bills ultimately decide to trade Diggs, he will still have a number of eager suitors who are willing to take the plunge — even at a premium price. These teams should be hammering the Bills' phone line in search of a deal before April's NFL Draft.
5. Commanders can set the stage for No. 2 pick with Stefon Diggs trade
The Washington Commanders own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and the most available cap space in the league. Why not use one to supplement the other? We all expect the Commanders to draft LSU QB Jayden Daniels in a month. With that cap space — and a hearty helping of draft capital — Washington can land Daniels' new WR1 in Stefon Diggs.
Perhaps Diggs wouldn't love going from Josh Allen to an unproven commodity under center. Daniels has a ton of arm talent and a singular ability to improvise with his legs, but every rookie QB is a shot in the dark. He's definitely not going to establish the same rapport Allen and Diggs have — at least not in the first season.
Diggs would go from a perennial contender to the worst team in football's toughest division. But, at the same time, Diggs would help the Commanders become, well, not the worst team. Pairing Diggs with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in a speedy WR room, the Commanders would set up their rookie QB with a tremendous supporting cast. Behind every great QB is the personnel necessary to unlock that QB's skill set.
Despite last season's disappointing finish, there is blood in the water in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys fell flat in the playoffs (again), and their offseason has been a disaster. The Philadelphia Eagles lost six of their last seven games. The Commanders probably aren't in position to shock the world and win the division next season, but Diggs would signal a real commitment to winning from Washington's new ownership group.