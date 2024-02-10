5 teams that should trade up with Patriots for QB of the future
The No. 3 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft is believed to be for sale. Here are five teams that need to make a trade with the New England Patriots to secure a quarterback of the future.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 season will officially reach its end once Super Bowl 58 concludes and either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers are crowned champions. With that, it will be full steam ahead with the offseason, with all 32 teams looking to improve their standings for the 2024 campaign.
Much like there is every offseason, there are NFL teams with question marks at the quarterback position. Perhaps the best way (if a team's roster is far from contention), is to draft one of the top prospects. From the looks of it thus far, it appears that the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, own the No. 1 and 2 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots own the third-overall pick, which would put them in position to draft either North Carolina's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano (subscription required), some in the NFL believe that the Patriots are willing to trade the No. 3 overall pick and move down the draft board. As for the quarterback position, the Patriots would address it via free agency.
With this report, the question remains -- if the Patriots are seriously considering trading the No. 3 pick which quarterback-needy teams should give them a call to negotiate a trade? Here are five who should consider it.
5. Atlanta Falcons are listed as one of the teams to keep an eye on
Graziano listed two teams to "keep an eye on" that could make a deal with the Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick. One of them is the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons had the roster to win the NFC South and potentially make a run in the playoffs. The one thing standing in their way was the quarterback position. The team opted against considering a trade for Lamar Jackson and didn't select one in the 2023 NFL Draft to give Desmond Ridder another go at it. Ridder was too inconsistent with the likes of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson to lean upon. Taylor Heinicke was no better. After falling to 7-10 and securing the No. 8 overall pick for the third year in a row, the Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith.
It's no secret that the Falcons need to find the right quarterback. Their talent on offense and defense is just too good for the team to continue to kick the can down the road. It certainly helps they hired Raheem Morris, who brought along Zac Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams to be their offensive coordinator.
The Falcons may very well be in desperation mode to move into the top three to select one of Maye or Daniels.