5 teams that should trade up with Patriots for QB of the future
The No. 3 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft is believed to be for sale. Here are five teams that need to make a trade with the New England Patriots to secure a quarterback of the future.
By Scott Rogust
4. Minnesota Vikings are another team that could realistically trade up to the No. 3 spot
The Minnesota Vikings are the second team alongside the Atlanta Falcons to be listed by ESPN's Dan Graziano as teams "to keep an eye on" as a potential trade partner with the New England Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick. There is a caveat provided by Graziano, however, and that's if the Vikings opt against bringing back quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"Minnesota knows it eventually has to address the quarterback position long term, and the notion of bringing in Daniels to pair with their star LSU alum wideout Justin Jefferson has appeal to some in the organization," writes Graziano.
Cousins is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Vikings and the quarterback failed to reach an agreement on a potential contract extension. Eight games into the 2023 season, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Without Cousins, the Vikings went through a variety of different signal callers to try and help the team sneak into the playoffs, to no avail.
While the Vikings could bring back Cousins, there will likely be serious competition for him. After all, Cousins is the best quarterback available on the open market.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell will need to address the need at quarterback. There should be some urgency, considering the Detroit Lions are a well-built organization that can contend, and the Green Bay Packers have seemingly found their long-term quarterback in Jordan Love. Drafting either Maye or Daniels could help with that.