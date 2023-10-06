5 teams who are already regretting their 2023 NFL Draft picks
Despite being just at the quarter point of the NFL season, many teams probably wish they had a time machine to go back to April. Here are the teams with the most regret.
By Nick Villano
4. Washington Commanders, Emmanuel Forbes, Round 1, Pick 16
Who they missed: Christian Gonzalez, Zay Flowers
The Washington Commanders took a cornerback in the first round. Everyone thought the pick should be Christian Gonzalez. He was inexplicably falling, and the Commanders had a major need at the position. When the Commanders put in their card, it did have a cornerback on it. Emmanuel Forbes out of Mississippi State. It was a surprise then and likely a regret now. Even with Gonzalez's likely season-ending injury, the Commanders would love to have a lifetime of his career over what they are looking at now.
Things hit a death knell in Week 5 against the then-winless Chicago Bears. Emmanuel Forbes was the worst player on the field. Just four days after allowing a career day to A.J. Brown, Forbes let D.J. Moore put up 230 yards and three touchdowns. It was one of the worst performances of the year on national television.
The Commanders would trade Forbes for Gonzalez today if given the chance. They probably wish they took one of the wide receivers who went No. 18-21. Anything would truthfully be better than what Forbes is putting forth on the outside.
It's very possible Ron Rivera gives Forbes a chance to see the game from the sideline. He has ten days to regroup, but whatever is happening in practice that has him in the starting lineup isn't translating to the games. It's too early to truly call this a bust, but this one is the scariest pick of the draft so far.