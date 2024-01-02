6 Alabama Crimson Tide stars who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide were a controversial inclusion in the College Football Playoff field as they were selected over undefeated Florida State. However, given Nick Saban's postseason prowess, the controversy didn't have anyone thinking that Bama was going to bow out of the Playoff without a fight. In fact, many thought they would dispatch No. 1 seed Michigan in the Rose Bowl and play for a national championship.
Unfortunately, that's not the way things played out. After Michigan tied the Crimson Tide late in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Jalen Milroe came up empty trying to answer the Wolverines, resulting in a 27-20 loss in the CFP semifinal matchup, only the second loss in such a game in Saban's career.
Now moving forward, the Tide are in good hands. Milroe is set to return and we know that Alabama is never short on roster depth and talent. At the same time, though, some of the stars of this Alabama Crimson Tide team won't be back for the 2024 season. Let's take a look at six big names who won't be returning and, more importantly, who is in line to replace those stars.
6. JC Latham, OT
One of the more questioned decisions that Nick Saban made in the 2023 season was keeping veteran stud JC Latham at right tackle in favor of true freshman Kadyn Proctor at left tackle. With the struggles that the Crimson Tide had along the offensive line, particularly early in the year, it seemed like maybe moving the projected first-round pick in Latham to the left side might help a bit.
Moving forward, however, that decision might ultimately prove beneficial for Alabama. Latham, given his current draft projections, is almost sure to declare as an underclassman for the NFL Draft. That will then leave a hole on the right side of the line as opposed to the left where Proctor will return with a year of experience under his belt.
Undoubtedly, that will leave youth and inexperience as something to once again monitor for the 2024 iteration of the Crimson Tide offensive line. However, replacing the right tackle and hoping for Proctor to take a big step forward in his second season is much more palatable than the alternative.
Alabama replacement for JC Latham: Miles McVay
Saban appeared to tip his hand already as to what the plan to replace Latham will be. When the veteran needed a breather in the win over Ole Miss, it was true freshman Miles McVay, a 4-star recruit from the 2023 cycle, who got the reps. Given that we've seen plenty from him already this season, especially in practice and relief reps, he seems the most obvious option to pair with Proctor at tackle for the 2024 campaign.