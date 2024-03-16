6 Chiefs who won't make the final roster after Marquise Brown signing, 2 who will
Marquise Brown projects as an addition that fills a hole the Kansas City Chiefs have been trying to fix since Tyreek Hill left.
By Josh Wilson
Kadarius Toney won't be on the team
There is a massive financial reason to not cut Kadarius Toney, run it back with him in 2024, and hope that he finally finds a way to gel both with the Chiefs and in the league at large. Toney, who was projected to be a speedy receiver and special teams threat when he came into the league, failed to find his footing with the New York Giants and then struggled immensely with the Chiefs.
Toney wound up with just 4.4 yards per target last season, which was better than only two players on the roster, both of whom had fewer than 10 total targets on the year. For scale, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson both eclipsed the 8.0 yards per target marks.
Toney was also a headache in the postseason and particularly during Super Bowl week. He took to social media to claim the injury that was keeping him out of games was exaggerated. It didn't end up keeping the Chiefs from winning a title, but those are the sorts of distractions that have the potential to completely derail a team.
Toney's key trait is speed, and now with Brown in the fold, he projects to be the solution to the long-running vacancy that has been created by the Tyreek Hill trade years ago. Toney will now be redundant and presumably viewed as a culture liability.
There may be a world in which he's kept around to avoid the miserable dead cap hit he'd produce, but chances are, this could the end of the road for him.
The team could also always try to trade him and avoid some of the salary cap strain, but you might be hard-pressed to find a team that cares to give Toney a flier right now. If the Chiefs can't figure out how to make him a star, who can? At this point, they might trade him for just about anything.