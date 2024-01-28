Kadarius Toney creates massive distraction for Chiefs before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney insinuated that the organization lied about his injury status for the AFC Championship.
By Mark Powell
Kadarius Toney will not play for the Chiefs in their AFC Championship tilt against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Toney wasn't expect to be much of a factor anyway, as he's caused more harm than good this season for Patrick Mahomes and Co.
The Chiefs acquired Toney as a potential Swiss-army knife on offense. Instead, his numbers project as Mecole Hardman-lite, and his on-field blunders (such as lining up offsides on a potential game-winning play in the regular season) have put his teammates in a bad position. Mahomes was forced to come to his defense, along with Travis Kelce, in what should have been a moment of triumph.
Thankfully, the Chiefs will not have to deal with Toney as an on-field distraction this week. They can focus solely on the Ravens, and another trip to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Toney doesn't quite see it that way.
Via Instagram, Toney claims the Chiefs are lying about his injury status. However, Toney was listed as out in part for personal reasons, as his twin daughters were born on Saturday night. Now, his future is cloudy at best, as Kansas City can get out of his contract this offseason if they choose.
If Kansas City is lucky, this will not be brought to their attention before their 3 p.m. ET kickoff against the Ravens. There are far more important issues to deal with, including stopping Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.
As for Toney, this video will not do him any favors with the Chiefs front office. Toney's contract runs through the 2024 season, but KC can get out of the deal this offseason if they so choose. It will cost them just over $2.5 million in dead cap.
Any implication that the Chiefs are lying about Toney's injury status needs to be taken with a grain of salt. They did list Toney as out due to, at least in part, personal reasons. The birth of his daughter is a worthwhile reason to miss any game, including a postseason contest.
Given the distraction Toney has caused prior to the biggest game of the Chiefs season so far, my money is on a clean cut.