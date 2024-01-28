Latest on Kelce retirement, Confusing details around OL injury, Kadarius Toney 'personal reasons' explained
- Kadarius Toney's AFC Championship absence is explained
- Joe Thuney's injury could be worse than even initially thought
- Travis Kelce's retirement? Let's get the facts straight
By Josh Wilson
Kadarius Toney 'personal reasons' absence clarified
Kadarius Toney, who will miss his third consecutive playoff game for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, was met with sarcastic remarks on social media upon the reporting of his missing the game. Toney, since acquired by the New York Giants last year to shore up Patrick Mahomes' receiving options, has not lived up to his potential, even becoming a main character in the worst way of a regular season loss to the Bills.
Kansas City avenged that low moment when they took down the Bills in Orchard Park, NY in the divisional, but it has far from absolved Toney from the below-expectation performances this season.
Toney's absence was partially injury, but he also got a "personal reasons" designation to his absence from the Conference Championship, which immediately humanized him and had fans holding back on some of the jokes they may have otherwise let fly for him missing the game, wondering what the reason was for such a designation.
Luckily, it sounds like the reason for the personal reasons part of his absence is a good one: His daughter was born on Saturday night according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
It's unclear if Toney, due to his lingering injury, will be able to play in the Super Bowl, should the Chiefs make it. There is a bye week next week before the big game on Feb. 11, so it gives plenty of time for teams to nurse bumps and bruises and for individual players to recover. For a player like Toney, though, who hasn't played in weeks, there may be upside to instead just keeping him out of the equation so as to not interrupt the offense's flow.
There's always a shot for Toney to get in the game and make an impact on special teams as a punt returner, though he hasn't been involved in that phase since Week 11, either.