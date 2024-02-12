7 Kansas City Chiefs who won't be back in 2024 after Super Bowl 58
2024 looks to be year of transition for the Kansas City Chiefs as several key players probably have played their last game for the team.
By Joel Wagler
Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Wide Receiver
Valdes-Scantling is the only non-free agent on this list, but it is hard to believe he will be on this roster in June. He is due $14 million, but by cutting him before June 1, he would only represent $2 million in dead cap money, according to Over the Cap.
His three-year contract can be termed as nothing but a huge misstep by general manager Brett Veach. In two seasons, he has just 63 catches for 1,002. That does not represent much bang for the buck.
He's had trouble getting open and catching the ball when targeted. Those were issues he had in Green Bay and they didn't improve much in Kansas City. For his career, he catches well below 50 percent of his targets.
It would be shocking if the Chiefs didn't cut MVS sooner rather that later. The value of $12 million in cap space gained will far outweigh the $2 million cap hit, or the $14 million they would have to pay him if he remains on the roster.