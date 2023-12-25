Chiefs: MVS deserves benching of lifetime for pulling another Kadarius Toney blunder
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was called for offsides, just like Kadarius Toney.
By Mark Powell
Just two weeks ago, Kadarius Toney was called for offensive offsides in what should have been a game-winning touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass across the middle from Patrick Mahomes. Kelce then threw a lateral across the field to Toney, who ran the ball into the end zone.
Unfortunately, a play which Mahomes believes belongs on Kelce's Hall-of-Fame highlight reel did not count, as Toney's foot was across the line prior to the snap of the football. The Chiefs did not handle the call well, as Mahomes, Reid and even Toney blasted the officials in the aftermath. Mahomes and Reid were heavily reprimanded, while Toney insisted the refs lied.
“Y’all wouldn’t be talking to me if it wasn’t a big deal,” Toney retorted. “At the end of the day, that’s my comment about it. I ain’t got nothing else to say...And then they came back and lied and said they gave me a warning, which I never talked to the ref.”
Just two weeks later, and the Chiefs haven't learned a thing. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was called for the same penalty on Christmas Day against the Raiders.
Chiefs should bench Marquez Valdes-Scantling to send a message
While the penalty didn't cost the Chiefs this time around, Valdes-Scantling, of all players, should have known better. The wide receivers have been drilled on Toney's mistake since it occurred two weeks ago against the Bills.
Kansas City's wide receivers have been downright awful this year, minus Rashee Rice and (if you count him) Travis Kelce. Mahomes has challenged his wideouts to improve.
"I asked Patrick Mahomes what specifically do you do to try to help your teammates minimize dropped passes," Mahomes told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "He said it's about going out before or after every practice, [getting] extra throws from Patrick Mahomes, extra throws from the other quarterbacks, extra catches from the Jugs machine. He said it's all about confidence."
Confidence is important, but mistakes are inexcusable at this point in the season.