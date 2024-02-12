7 Kansas City Chiefs who won't be back in 2024 after Super Bowl 58
2024 looks to be year of transition for the Kansas City Chiefs as several key players probably have played their last game for the team.
By Joel Wagler
Chris Jones, Defensive Lineman
It's apparent since August and September that this would be Jones' last season in Kansas City. The two parties were unable to find common ground for an extension.
Jones has been a top tier defensive lineman for most of his career, but next year he will be 30, and it is nearly impossible to see the Chiefs being able to afford $30 million plus a year, which seems to be the number Jones wants. Even if that number dropped a few million, it isn't likely he'll be back.
Jones has been dominating at times in his career. In both 2018 and 2022, he sacked quarterbacks 15.5 times, and he has 75.5 for his career. His teammates obviously love him as was evidence in the regular season finale against the Chargers when his teammates joyously celebrated the sack that earned him a $1.25 million bonus.
The NFL is a business and fans may not like it. In the instances of Jones, Sneed, Gay, and maybe a few others, the team would love to re-sign these players as much as the fans want them to, but that isn't how the NFL works.
These players have all provided some great memories for Chiefs fans, but most , if not all, have probably played their last game for the Kansas City Chiefs.