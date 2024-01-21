Chris Jones goes at it with Bills Mafia ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was getting ready to play his first road playoff game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Jones wasn't cowed by the crowd in Buffalo. He was actually spotted jawing with members of the Bills Mafia before the start of the Divisional Round matchup.
We know that Bills Mafia was rowdy before the game. You can bet they carried that energy into High Mark Stadium with game time on the horizon.
Chris Jones and Bills Mafia got into it before playoff game
Jones has had plenty of playoff success with the Chiefs since they drafted him in 2016. But he's never had to do it in unfriendly confines. Aside from neutral-site Super Bowl appearances, every postseason game he's played was at Arrowhead Stadium.
The challenge was very different on Sunday with a trip to Buffalo but it's not like Jones and company have never dealt with a fierce crowd on the road in the regular season.
The trick will be keeping cool despite the Bills trying to get under the skin of Chiefs players. Jones looked like he was doing just fine there with the cascade of boos coming down.
Jones was locked in a contract dispute going into the 2023 season. He hit the ground running with a sack in each of the Chiefs' first five games after he missed the season opener against Detroit.
The defensive tackle had two sacks in the playoffs last year, once again playing a key role in Kansas City reaching the top of the NFL mountain top with a Super Bowl victory. The goal is to do it all again this year.