Bills memes hit all-time high on social media before Chiefs game: Pit fed, Peppa Pig, tailgate tables
The Buffalo Bills better beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, or this will be embarrassing.
By John Buhler
Buffalo Bills fans really want this one over the Kansas City Chiefs. Not since before the internet was all the rage have the Bills been this good of a football team. Although they have achieved a ton of regular-season success under Sean McDermott with Josh Allen playing quarterback for them, a trip to the Super Bowl has evaded them. The Bills are now a game away from only being a game away!!!
To say that Bills Mafia gets unhinged from time to time would just be par for the course. It is in their blood. When you cut them open with sharp stalks of celery, their chicken-winged skin will bleed some gross, yet delectable concoction of hot sauce and blue cheese. Not everyone is built for this, but for those built to break flaming folding tables with their vertebrae, we salute you. Oh, to love these Bills...
So with the absolutely hated Chiefs coming to town for the AFC Divisional Round, Bills Mafia has been getting ready to get ready for this game since probably Wednesday. Whether they have exhausted all of their accumulated PTO days for the year, or told their manager at the plant to kick rocks because Go Bills!, everybody and their brother who loves this team is at a breaking point near utter madness.
People are burning off all their body hair with the help of flaming folding tables and lighter fluid.
Peppa Pig is a thing, so we have to pay respect to this international mega star not named Taylor Swift.
And then just when you thought it was over, somebody sacrificed themselves to the pit ... for the Bills!
Either way, tomorrow is going to be a sad Monday for either Bills Mafia or Chiefs Kingdom, am I right?
Bills fans are absolutely losing their minds ahead of the Chiefs game
There are people with ideas, and then there are idiots. Somewhere in the gray area in between resides Bills Mafia. Fueled by alcohol and deprived of something warm, this is how they feel, dammit! As a fan of a team with an incredibly apathetic fanbase that collectively hates everything under the sun, I am jealous. I would love to be there eating a radiator burger after getting a second-degree burn.
Of course, this is the playoff game we were all waiting for. Kyle Brandt has been screaming all week and not wearing a shirt to get ready for the team he just started rooting for a few years ago. Around that time, Swift was a fan of something other than what plays at Arrowhead. It is amazing what love will do to you. You will change your ways. Sanity goes out the window when you go through a table.
May this game feature a pair of 50 burgers and precisely zero defense because there is no defense for loving your favorite NFL team this much. The best way for this all to shake out it is for Allen to get the last possession in overtime and right a wrong from two postseasons ago. Swift will have to shake it off, as in her first playoff loss as a Chiefs fan. A loss could mean the end of an era for Andy Reid.
Baltimore looms large over in the Charm City, but the Bills have sacrificed so much to even be here.