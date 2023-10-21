7 recent NBA lottery picks who are already out of the league
Some NBA lottery picks don't end up panning out. Here are seven recent high draft picks who didn't make it.
By Sam Penix
6. Josh Jackson, Phoenix Suns (No. 4, 2017 NBA Draft)
Starring at Kansas for one season, there were rumors of character concerns surrounding Josh Jackson, but the Phoenix Suns made him the fourth overall pick due to his excellent size, athleticism, and offensive potential.
As a rookie, he averaged 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game but was not the most efficient scorer. Still, his talent was evident, and given the rebuild that the Suns were in at the time, it looked like Jackson would be given the chance to develop.
However, neither his role nor his effectiveness increased in 2018-19, and the Suns decided to move on, dealing him to the Memphis Grizzlies, who immediately sent Jackson to the G League, signaling what they thought of his developmental progress. This is when things began to go downhill for Jackson, as he got into trouble multiple times as a member of the Grizzlies, including an arrest in May of 2019.
The Grizzlies did not re-sign Jackson, and he joined the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He started 25 of 62 games, averaging 25.2 minutes per night, and looking like very much the exact same player he was with the Suns. After his role decreased the following season, Jackson was dealt to the Sacramento Kings are part of the Marvin Bagley III trade, and appeared in just 12 games for the Kings.
He spent a month and a half with the Toronto Raptors during training camp prior to the 2022-23 season, but didn't find a team to play for during the most recent campaign. He did sign with Sacramento's G League affiliate, but lasted just four days.
And now, Jackson is being accused of some heinous acts that allegedly stemmed from an incident in February of 2022. It's unclear if NBA teams have been aware of the situation for the past year, but even if they weren't, it doesn't seem like the league has any more interest in seeing if they can squeeze the juice out of Jackson.