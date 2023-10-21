7 recent NBA lottery picks who are already out of the league
Some NBA lottery picks don't end up panning out. Here are seven recent high draft picks who didn't make it.
By Sam Penix
5. Georgios Papagiannis, Sacramento Kings (No. 13, 2016 NBA Draft)
In hindsight, the 2016 NBA Draft class looks pretty rough, so it's hard to blame the Suns (who traded him to the Kings later that night) for taking a swing here toward the bottom of the lottery. Georgios Papagiannas went pro in Greece when he was just 14 years old,
Almost no one expected Papagiannis to be a lottery pick, but the 7-foot-1, 240-pounder went 13th overall. He appeared in 22 NBA games as a rookie, averaging 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.1 minutes.
However, he became an end-of-the-bench guy the following season, and the Kings moved on from him in February. He then latched on with the Portland Trail Blazers, but played only four minutes in one game.
Following the 2017-18 campaign, Pagagiannis decided to return to Greece and re-joined the team he had played for prior to declaring for the NBA Draft, and he is still having success in Europe to this day.
The Suns (or in reality, the Kings) took a chance on a player with elite size, and when there are so few legitimate seven-footers in the game today, that wasn't a terrible decision, even though it didn't end up working out.