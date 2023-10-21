7 recent NBA lottery picks who are already out of the league
Some NBA lottery picks don't end up panning out. Here are seven recent high draft picks who didn't make it.
By Sam Penix
2. Marquese Chriss, Phoenix Suns (No. 8, 2016 NBA Draft)
The last Sun on this list, Marquese Chriss averaged 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds during his lone year at Washington, showing good athletic ability and outside shooting potential in his 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame.
A highly-touted prospect, Phoenix was happy to snag him eighth overall, and he started 75 games as a rookie, averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He didn't take the next step in 2017-18, however, and the following offseason, he was dealt to the Houston Rockets.
Chriss barely played for Houston, logging just 6.5 minutes per game over 16 matches before being dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he performed fairly well off the bench. His performance in Cleveland earned him a deal with the Golden State Warriors, and despite being cut and re-signed, averaged a career-high 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes. He returned to the Warriors the following season, but unfortunately suffered a broken leg in his second game that cost him the rest of the campaign.
The next offseason, Chriss was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs, who released him shortly after. He then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers but was then cut. He spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks, playing 10.2 minutes per night over 34 games off the bench. During the 2022 offseason, he was traded to the Rockets for the second time, and then three months later, was dealt the Oklahoma City Thunder, who waived him less than one month later.
That's where Chriss's career stands at this point, he's still just 26 years old, but was never able to truly tap into his potential, or even show that he was headed in that direction.