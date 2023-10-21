3 reasons Tyrese Maxey should have a shot to fill James Harden's role
For the second time in three seasons, the Sixers ceiling will be dependent on young guard Tyrese Maxey making an unpredictable leap in terms of talent, output, and performance. Here’s why the Kentucky alum deserves a shot at replacing James Harden.
The Philadelphia 76ers manage to stay in the headlines and tabloids like no other franchise. Unfortunately, it is rarely for good reasons. While conference rivals like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics stay relevant through playoff success and swift offseason moves that upgrade their rosters, the Sixers take a different approach. They are excessively dramatic.
The Sixers are a Real Housewives series. They are talented, entertaining, and have plenty of fans and viewers. The Celtics, Bucks, and Heat though are your primetime dramas: The White Lotus, Succession, and Law and Order. They win awards, and their fandom is driven by success, not masochism.
The 2023 offseason has been another example of these franchise's identities. The Celtics have brought in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis for Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams.
The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard for Holiday, who was then moved to the Celtics via the Blazers. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are arguably the best duo in the league right now and they and the Celtics are the clear Eastern Conference favorites.
The Sixers, are in their second standoff with a star player in three years. James Harden - who was the resolution to the Ben Simmons standoff just over a year ago - opted into the last year of his contract and requested a trade at the beginning of the off-season. The Clippers are the one interested party, but reportedly refuse to give up Terrance Mann in the deal.
(Switching to first-person briefly: I honestly think Daryl Morey does not want Mann that badly. But I think on like his first call with Lawrence Frank he was told, unprompted, that Mann was untouchable. He was so aghast by Frank making the 27-year-old role player untouchable that he decided to heavily pursue acquiring him on principle. Okay, that’s it for my conspiracy theories.)
This means Harden is still a Sixer, and the Sixers are stuck in the mud so badly that not even Paul Reed can help get them out. Harden did report to camp after skipping media day, and was reportedly professional and engaged when present, but has not played in a pre-season game and did skip one recently.
This is the summer of Simmons all over again for Sixers fans, and many are wondering why they should be optimistic at all about the season. The answer is simple: Tyrese Maxey.
The 22-year-old Kentucky alum has done nothing but improve, dramatically, season after season since the Sixers selected him with the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft. With the Sixers unaware of Harden’s whereabouts and absences, they’ll be handing the keys of the offense to Maxey this season. Here’s why Maxey deserves the opportunity to replace Harden.
3. Maxey is the Sixers only option and their only hope
Let’s be honest, while Maxey deserves this opportunity the Sixers don’t have another choice. What are they going to do? Make Tobias Harris the point guard? De’Anthony Melton? Jaden Springer looks to have made improvements over the past couple of seasons but isn’t ready to run an NBA offense.
Maxey is the only solution to the Harden-sized hole it looks like the Sixers will have on the court to start the season. Maxey is coming off a career-high 20.3 points per game and shot 43 percent from deep last season on over 6 attempts per game. His assist numbers dropped to 3.5 per game but that was likely driven by playing a full season with Harden.
During the 2021-22 season, which Simmons sat out for, Maxey averaged 4.3 assists per game which was a career-high. His turnovers per game have been practically identical between the two seasons as well.
Maxey hasn’t had to take on heavy playmaking responsibilities since his sophomore season in the league but when he did, he performed well. A quick look at the rest of the roster makes it obvious that he’s the best choice, and the Sixers only chance. He’s risen to the occasion before though, and has only gotten better since then.