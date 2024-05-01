76ers owners have surprisingly awesome solution to Knicks fans invading Wells Fargo Center
The 76ers have turned embarrassment into a good deed.
The New York Knicks have won a total of two playoff series in the last 20 years. They haven't made an NBA Finals appearance since the 1999-2000 season. They haven't won an NBA Championship since the 1972-73 campaign. Knicks fans are simply not used to having a team nearly as good as their team was in the 2023-24 season.
With that in mind, Knicks fans, understandably, have gone all out to ensure that they can attend a playoff game when given the chance in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only have Knicks fans packed Madison Square Garden, but they absolutely took over Wells Fargo Center, much to the dissatisfaction of Joel Embiid.
Knicks fans taking over Wells Fargo Center had 76ers ownership scrambling to find a solution. They did the best that they could to make the best of a bad situation overall.
76ers owners make best of tough situation with solution for Knicks fans invading Wells Fargo Center
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin teamed up with Sixers ownership to buy more than 2,000 tickets for Game 6 of their first-round series. What makes this a good solution is that they're being given to first responders, health care professionals and other local Philadelphia-based organizations who can prove that they're 76ers fans. At least they're going to the right people.
In a perfect world, 76ers fans would be going all out to buy the tickets themselves and Sixers ownership wouldn't have to come up with this plan to ensure Knicks fans don't completely take over, but with how desperate Knicks fans are to see their playoff team up close, they didn't have much of a choice but to come up with something. Having the away fans taking over your home arena is never good.
Sixers ownership surprisingly deserves props for this. It's an embarrassing situation, but they found a way to make themselves and the organization look good by giving these tickets to those who deserve them and can't otherwise afford them. They can't control everyone in the crowd, but at least those 2,000+ people will be rooting for the home team as they try and force a Game 7.