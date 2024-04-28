Joel Embiid should be embarrassed for calling out 76ers fans after Game 4 loss
With the Philadelphia 76ers down 3-1 in their series against the New York Knicks, Joel Embiid called out the fans.
By Mark Powell
Despite 27 points on 7-of-19 shooting from their star center Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the New York Knicks on Sunday, and are now just one more defeat away from being knocked out of the postseason altogether.
Embiid scored 50 points in the 76ers lone win of this series, but that sort of play is not sustainable even from the former MVP. The 30-year-old is dealing with his own injury problems, as well, including a recent diagnosis of Bell's palsy, a form of facial paralysis that's been effecting him since the play-in tournament.
“My body was just, I was just not feeling it,” Embiid said, per the Associated Press. “Yes, it’s pretty annoying. My left side of my face, my mouth and my eye. It’s been tough. But I’m not a quitter. I’m going to keep fighting through anything. It’s unfortunate, that’s the way I look at it. But it’s not an excuse. I’ve got to keep pushing.”
Joel Embiid unhappy with number of Knicks fans in attendance for 76ers Game 4 loss
Embiid is putting his body on the line this series, even though this Sixers team doesn't seem to have what it takes to win an NBA title. Yet, even 76ers fans don't believe in this group, which would explain the large Knicks presence at Game 4.
Embiid didn't take kindly to the number of Knicks fans in attendance at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday.
In the end, neither the players nor the team can control the secondhand ticket market. If 76ers fans aren't excited about the on-court product, who can blame them for selling their season tickets to the highest bidder? In this case, many of those bidders turned out to be Knicks fans.
New York hasn't been this excited about its basketball team in quite some time -- or, at least, with any statistical backing behind that excitement.
It's understandable why Embiid is upset, but taking out his frustration on the fanbase won't help matters.