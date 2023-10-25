8 benchable QBs playing better than Deshaun Watson
For the money, Deshaun Watson might be the worst starting quarterback in the NFL right now.
By John Buhler
2. Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder: 43.3 QBR
With this being the team I root for, I can tell you all about Desmond Ridder's first season as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback. This team is somehow 4-3, and very well could be 5-2. The Dirty Birds lead the NFC South by half a game over Tampa Bay. While the defense is much improved and there seem to be weapons galore offensively, Ridder has revealed himself to be a limited player.
His QBR through seven starts is a despicable 43.3. Yet for some unknown reason, his Falcons have been in every game this season, outside of the back-to-back disasters vs. the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ridder is athletic and has a decent arm, but his accuracy remains a major issue. What could get him benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke is his inherent Marcus Mariota recklessness.
Ridder's QBR ranks 22nd among starting quarterbacks, but it is at least a point better than Watson's.
1. New England Patriots QB Mac Jones: 42.6 QBR
Thank you for being patient. We have finally arrived at the one quarterback who could, and probably should, be riding pine that isn't with a better QBR than Watson's absolutely deplorable 41.8. The New England Patriots suck more than they did right before drafting Drew Bledsoe out of Washington State in the very early 1990s. This team is 2-5 and Jones' overall viability is hanging on by a thread.
Jones' QBR is a pathetic 42.6. He may have been a one-year wonder at Alabama, but he should not be struggling this badly in year three as the New England starter, especially when he and newcomer offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien are running exactly what they did for Nick Saban over the last four years. The dynasty is on its deathbed, and you do have to wonder if Jones could ever be reclaimed.
Jones' QBR ranks 23rd in the NFL, just ahead of Watson in 24th place heading into Week 8 action.