A 76ers-Clippers trade that puts Philadelphia over the top in Eastern Conference
The Philadelphia 76ers' offseason went about as well as it could have gone. Paul George was the prize addition — the culmination of Daryl Morey's steadfast commitment to clearing cap space and maintaining optionality. Philadelphia also filled out the roster with quality roles players, such as Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr., while inking Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid to new long-term extensions that lock up the 76ers' core for years to come.
For the first time in Embiid's career, there appears to be some level of stability with the Sixers roster. Never say never with this team, but we should get at least a few years of Embiid, George, and Maxey in tandem. After cycling through co-stars like fashion fads for the last half decade, Embiid finally has a core group he can (probably) trust to remain in tact. This isn't a Jimmy Butler or James Harden one-year stay, and George is miles better in terms of fit than Ben Simmons ever was.
Philadelphia does not need more star power. Assuming health holds up — which is always a dangerous assumption with this team, but what can ya do? — Philadelphia should trade blows with Boston and New York atop a competitive Eastern Conference. The Sixers probably aren't favorites to win the conference, but they are certainly in the mix. Embiid is karmically due for a full postseason run eventually, preferably without a debilitating knee ailment or freak facial injury.
That said, the Sixers did maintain the flexibility to improve along the margins. Morey was extremely smart with his non-Paul George maneuvers in free agency, inking KJ Martin to a one-year balloon contract that's easy to trade, while also keeping Kelly Oubre, adding Caleb Martin, and bringing back Andre Drummond on deals that could easily become trade fodder down the line.
Sometimes, the difference between a first or second-round exit and the NBA Finals is the right "small" midseason trade. The optimal role player can unlock a contender, and for Philadelphia, we have a pretty good idea of what this team needs. Size, skill, and perhaps a bit of playmaking in the frontcourt. Something like Nic Batum, who left for a Clippers reunion in free agency.
So... why not trade for Nic Batum, again?
76ers-Clippers trade could put Philadelphia in Eastern Conference driver's seat
Simple but effective. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently highlighted the benefits of a trade in this vein.
"The one [free agent signing] who seemed circumstantial was [KJ] Martin]," he wrote, "who Philadelphia re-signed with his rights to a short $16 million deal (second season non-guaranteed). It's difficult to say who they'd target, but the 76ers may miss Nicolas Batum, an important playoff contributor. The Clippers may not want Martin back (they originally sent him to Philadelphia), but Batum would help round out the Sixers' forward rotation."
The Clippers probably aren't itching to replace Batum with KJ Martin, true, but four second-round picks could provide ample persuasion. Kobe Brown is a little more than a toss-in, but he was mostly an afterthought in his rookie campaign. Philadelphia could honestly use a forward in Brown's mold — a bulky power forward type who bombs 3s and faces up a bit — but Batum is the real prize here.
I am admittedly prone to overrating Batum, but he was utterly essential to the Sixers a season ago. It's fair to wonder about longevity and durability at 35 years old, but Batum is among the most underrated players in the NBA. He continues to provide excellent defense on the wing, switching comfortably 2-through-4 and supplying legitimate off-ball playmaking, be it a weak-side block or a well-timed deflection. Batum is equally useful on offense. He doesn't score in droves, but Batum is efficient with his touches, supplying a useful blend of spot-up shooting and connective passing at the four spot.
The Sixers' rotation is frightfully short on size and quality passing, both of which Batum can provide. He would probably deserve to start over either Oubre or Martin, giving Philadelphia a great entry passer to set up Embiid, as well as a high-I.Q. connector who has experience playing with all three of Philadelphia's All-Stars.
This trade wouldn't draw all the headlines, but it would meaningfully improve the 76ers' standing. If the Clippers reach the midway point of the season and come to the sobering realization that title contention is probably a pipe dream, this sort of trade can help set the table for the future.