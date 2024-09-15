NBA Rumors: Warriors eyeing Jimmy Butler, Knicks add sharpshooter, 76ers-Clippers trade
We are less than two weeks away from training camp for some teams, which means NBA basketball is right around the corner. We are so, very, almost back.
After an eventful offseason, there's plenty to look forward to this season. Parity around the league is approaching all-time levels; there are multiple viable title contenders in both conferences, not to mention a large pool of potential in-season trade candidates who could materially shift the standings.
Here are the latest NBA rumors that demand your attention on football Sunday. Buckle in, folks.
NBA Rumors: Proposed 76ers-Clippers trade would fortify Philadelphia's title push
The Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest splash of the offseason, signing Paul George to a four-year, $212 million max contract. On the surface, it cements Philly as a viable threat to the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference crown. The core trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George is, without much doubt, the best big three in the NBA, assuming all goes well on the health front (a bold and perhaps unwise assumption).
That said, there are still holes in the roster, as few teams are ever truly flawless. The Sixers could use more size on the wing and, ideally, a connective passer to help tie the offense together. Aside from 39-year-old Kyle Lowry, there isn't a ton of high-level passing in the Philadelphia rotation. That's not to say the Sixers need to unearth Steve Nash — Embiid, Maxey and George can all initiate offense — but Philadelphia would benefit profoundly from a big wing who processes the game quickly and emphasizes ball movement in his approach.
Philadelphia found such a player last season in Nic Batum, who arrived as part of the James Harden trade. After a successful season in Philadelphia, however, the veteran Frenchman returned to the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent, where he is clearly most comfortable from an off-the-court, family perspective.
That's great for Batum, and he should be where he wants to be, but the NBA is a cold and ruthless business. And unfortunately for him (and fortunately for the Sixers fandom), there is little preventing Daryl Morey from just trading for Batum again. That's why the latest proposal from Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus caught so much attention.
"The one [free agent signing] who seemed circumstantial was [KJ] Martin," writes Pincus, "who Philadelphia re-signed with his rights to a short $16 million deal (second season non-guaranteed). It's difficult to say who they'd target, but the 76ers may miss Nicolas Batum, an important playoff contributor. The Clippers may not want Martin back (they originally sent him to Philadelphia), but Batum would help round out the Sixers' forward rotation."
Batum was unbelievably valuable to the Sixers a season ago. He doesn't post the gaudiest stat lines, but Batum's size, defensive versatility, 3-point efficiency and selfless complementary playmaking were all integral to Philadelphia's supporting cast. It is not an exaggeration to say that trading for Batum would meaningfully improve the Sixers' competitive outlook.
NBA Rumors: Knicks sign Landry Shamet to one-year contract
The New York Knicks continue to round out their roster after a productive summer. Leon Rose and the front office made an under-the-radar addition on Sunday, landing one of the best remaining free agents to fortify the back end of New York's rotation.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Landry Shamet has inked a one-year contract with the Knicks with training camp on the horizon.
Shamet has bounced around quite a bit during his six-year NBA career, spending time with Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. He averaged 7.1 points and 1.2 assists on .431/.338/.826 splits in 15.8 minutes for the Wizards last season.
Those aren't the most flattering numbers, but Shamet has done enough over the years to prove his worth at the NBA level. He may not have the most robust skill set, but Shamet is a legitimately dangerous movement shooter who demands attention at all times behind the 3-point line. He will keep his defender occupied off the ball and find avenues to catch-and-shoot opportunities.
Shamet is not a backup point guard by trade, but he's not incapable of putting the rock on the hardwood and setting up the offense from time to time. He has decent size for an off-guard at 6-foot-4, although defense is not necessarily a strength. That could complicate his path to minutes on a Tom Thibodeau team, but the Knicks also have several top-shelf perimeter defenders to insulate Shamet.
New York will benefit from another deadeye shooter, even if Shamet's minutes will be heavily limited when the lineup is at full strength. The Knicks have loaded up on quality wings, so Shamet will need to fight an uphill battle for consistent playing time. That said, if the 3s fall more frequently than a season ago (Shamet is at 38.4% for his career), there ought to be a lane. The NBA is all about advantage creation and Shamet generates advantages with his relentless off-ball motion and dynamic, versatile shot-making.
NBA Rumors: Warriors 'have interest' in Jimmy Butler if Heat tenure flames out
The Golden State Warriors spent all summer trying (and failing) to land an All-Star wing to complement Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. With Klay Thompson out of the picture, Golden State suddenly finds itself with more financial flexibility and trade ammo than ever before during the Steph era. As Curry reaches the tail end of his career, it's good to see the Warriors front office working diligently to maximize whatever title window remains.
Paul George and Lauri Markkanen both fell through, but that won't prevent the Warriors from looking at bigger, bolder possibilities. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Dubs "have interest" in Jimmy Butler. The Miami Heat superstar is eligible for a two-year, $113 million extension, which Miami has not put on the table. Right now, Butler plans to finish the last guaranteed season on his contract and test free agency. That is an opportunity Golden State won't ignore.
"You need the wheels to fall off somewhere—not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise," Amick said on The TK Show (h/t Sports Illustrated). "A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer."
If the Miami situation flames out — and we've never known Butler to sit quietly and stew in his discontent — Golden State has the assets to swoop in with a compelling trade package. There is an obvious downside risk with Butler, a 35-year-old wing who doesn't shoot 3s and who has missed a lot of games in recent years. But the Warriors owe it to Steph to go out swinging, and we know Butler can deliver on the postseason stage when he's healthy.
The Heat appear to be bumping up awkwardly against Butler's absenteeism and laissez-faire attitude in the regular season. There is no denying the impact Butler has rendered on Miami's organization, but there is a case to be made in favor of starting on a new path and building around Bam Adebayo, who is eight years Butler's junior.
This is certainly a situation to watch. Butler is reportedly interested in the Brooklyn Nets, but Golden State is an established, ready-now contender in a dazzling market. Would Butler really object to teaming up with Steph Curry in favor of, what, Nic Claxton? Probably not.