A Chiefs-Jets dumpster-diving trade for KC's Patrick Mahomes doomsday scenario
If the unthinkable were to happen, the Kansas City Chiefs would replace an injured Patrick Mahomes with......Zach Wilson? A look into a potential trade.
Let's just say for the sake of argument that the Kansas City Chiefs saw Patrick Mahomes go down with injury, cue the sirens and the horns and the weeping.
It's unfathomable, and the amount of excuses for KC would fly faster than a red-eye. On a more serious note, the Chiefs would need a suitable backup quarterback, or at least someone at all. Right now, they don't have one.
Could the Chiefs turn to the Jets for a backup this offseason? Yes, the Chiefs could do a minor trade that would send former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson to KC. The cost, if we really look hard at the deal, the amount of money that Wilson would be paid, and the current resume of playing time, would at most be a conditional sixth.
The Kansas City Chiefs may be the best place for Zach Wilson to revive his career
At this current juncture, Chris Oladokun and Ian Book are the only quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes on the depth chart. Wilson, as bad as he has played so far in the NFL, would instantly be a better option due to playing experience. But that doesn't necessarily mean the Jets would do right by sending Wilson away.
As stated before, the contract situation that Wilson currently has is a bit of a question mark considering the Chiefs are already tied up with the salary cap. They just paid Chris Jones and sent L'Jarius Sneed away to the Titans for a future third-round pick. It is possible that they, along with the rest of the league, are waiting for the Jets to simply release Wilson.
It will be interesting to see whether or not the Jets and Chiefs work together to make this deal happen. So far this offseason, quarterbacks on the trade market have not exactly picked up much draft capital. Look no further than Mac Jones, who was traded from the Patriots to the Jaguars for...a 2024 sixth-round pick.
We've made our case.