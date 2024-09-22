A Cowboys-Browns trade to correct one of Jerry Jones obvious mistakes
By Lior Lampert
CeeDee Lamb is the only Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to clear 100 yards through two weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign. The team sorely lacks a secondary pass-catching playmaker, something that's plagued them since they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in 2022.
Dallas' shortage of weapons alongside Lamb makes it easier for defenses to key in on the All-Pro wideout. While he's undoubtedly talented enough to overcome any coverage he faces, it makes life more than it has to be for him. However, the Cowboys may have a chance to right their wrong -- dealing Cooper -- and would seemingly have interest should the opportunity arise.
ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Cowboys are among potential suitors for Cooper ahead of the NFL's November 5th trade deadline should he become available
So, in honor of the Cowboys monitoring Cooper's situation in Cleveland, here's a trade that sends the 30-year-old back to Big D.
A Cowboys-Browns trade to correct one of Jerry Jones obvious mistakes
Cleveland sent a fifth-round pick and swapped sixth-rounders with Dallas for Cooper when these two teams agreed on a swap involving the veteran years ago. Now, the Browns get a nice return on their investment, getting two-plus solid years of production from him and improved draft capital.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be happy to send a Day 3 selection to get Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott some help. Albeit more than they received for Cooper when they shipped him to Cleveland, the rumored possible demand for the five-time Pro Bowler drives up his price.
In the final year of his contract, Cooper could become expendable for the Browns ahead of the deadline. He and Cleveland failed to find common ground on a contract extension this offseason, signaling that the receiver isn't part of their long-term plans.
After a home loss to the New York Giants in Week 3, the Browns fell to 1-2. Could they become deadline sellers if the losing becomes a recurring theme? It'd make sense, and the Cowboys would be a viable landing spot.
Cooper caught seven of his 12 targets for 86 yards, scoring Cleveland's only two touchdowns against the Giants. Dallas ought to have someone opposite Lamb who can do that, so they better hope the Browns put him on the block.