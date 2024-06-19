A Cubs-Nationals trade that stops Craig Counsell from believing in Hector Neris
The 2024 season is on the verge of going completely out of control for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs started off well, but have been one of the worst teams in the majors since May 1 thanks in large part to their bullpen.
Cubs relievers have a 4.49 ERA, good for 24th in the majors. They've blown 16 saves, which leads the National League and is tied for second in the majors. Hector Neris, a reliever that Craig Counsell is inexplicably sticking with as the Cubs closer, has a 4.73 ERA and is responsible for four of their blown saves, two of which have come in his last three outings.
Counsell may keep sticking with Neris as the closer because the Cubs have little to no other options to work with in their bullpen. Perhaps the only way to get him to shake things up would be for Jed Hoyer to make a trade.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Washington Nationals have received interest in several of their players including their closer, Kyle Finnegan. While they're not clear sellers now, they very well could be by the time that the trade deadline rolls around. If Finnegan does become available, the Cubs should put out an enticing offer to get him. This mock trade might get it done.
A Cubs-Nationals trade to get Craig Counsell a lockcloser
The Cubs would be acquiring Finnegan, a reliever having a career year so far with the Nationals, posting a 1.78 ERA in 30 appearances and 30.1 innings pitched. He ranks third in the majors with 20 saves, and has just two blown saves all year. The 32-year-old has an extra year of control, which only boosts his value. With Washington having Hunter Harvey in their bullpen as well, they shouldn't worry too much about who takes over in the ninth inning.
Even if the Nationals do make the playoffs, the chances of them actually beating a team like the Phillies or Dodgers in October are so slim to the point where not selling high on a 32-year-old having his best season would be a mistake. Finnegan can add some more intriguing pieces to the mix in what's turning out to be a very exciting rebuild in Washington.
Matt Mervis gives the Nationals a potential solution at first base. Nationals first basemen rank 26th in the majors with an 86 WRC+ this season, and guys like Joey Gallo and Joey Meneses are clearly not part of their future. Mervis has struggled in his MLB stints, but perhaps with less pressure in Washington and more of an opportunity to show that he can hit big league pitching, Mervis can showcase some of the power that made him such an intriguing prospect for the Cubs.
In addition to Mervis, the Cubs would be receiving a lottery pick type of prospect in Cristian Hernandez. His stock has fallen from where it was in 2022, but he's had a strong year in Single-A this season, posting an .867 OPS and potentially boosting his stock up some in the process. He's far away from making any sort of impact in the majors, but he has a high ceiling.
The third piece of this deal would be Brandon Birdsell, a starting pitcher already in AA who could potentially be up sometime late this season or early next. The Cubs have the pitching prospect depth to be fine with giving him up, and with most of Washington's top prospects being position players, Birdsell would be a welcome addition.
There's a chance that Chicago might have to add a bit more to outbid the competition if Finnegan is indeed available, but this would be a good starting point. If this is what it takes, it should be a no-brainer for Chicago to get a deal like this done.