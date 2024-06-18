Cubs fans vow to send Craig Counsell back to Milwaukee for defending Hector Neris
The Chicago Cubs stealing Craig Counsell away from their NL Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, felt like a no-brainer and the type of move that might one day help them win a World Series championship. Counsell was considered one of, if not the best managers in the league for the work he did managing the Brewers.
So far in his Cubs tenure, the same cannot be said about Counsell. No, it's not all his fault, but the Cubs are now 34-39 after yet another heartbreaking loss on Tuesday and are sitting in sole possession of last place in the NL Central. This team was expected to at the very least compete for a postseason spot, but they instead have one of the four worst records in the National League.
There's plenty of time to turn things around, but the vibes surrounding this team are at an all-time low right now. Somehow, the vibes only got worse when Counsell inexplicably defended closer Hector Neris after yet another implosion, saying he doesn't anticipate removing him from the closer's role.
Cubs fans are in utter disbelief with Craig Counsell continuing to defend Hector Neris
Tuesday's game was a microcosm of exactly what's been plaguing this Cubs team all season long. They held a 6-3 lead after seven innings, but lost the game 7-6. Mark Leiter Jr. continued to struggle by allowing a run in the eighth, and then Neris gave up a three-run homer to give the Giants the lead in the ninth that they would not relinquish.
The Cubs now have 16 blown saves, which leads the National League and is tied for second in the majors. Only the 19-54 White Sox have more blown saves. Neris is only responsible for four of them, but two of his blown saves have come in his last three appearances. Additionally, the veteran has a 4.73 ERA, a 5.66 FIP and a 1.650 WHIP. He hasn't pitched well at all, especially lately, but he continues to have an incredibly long leash.
I get it to an extent. The Cubs paid Neris, a reliever with a track record of succeeding in high-leverage situations throughout his 11-year career, a good amount of money to record some big outs for them. The Cubs are also without guys like Adbert Alzolay, Yency Almonte and Julian Merryweather who might factor in late game situations.
The Cubs lack great options, which falls on Jed Hoyer, but Counsell clearly isn't making the most of what he has. His formula simply is not working. Leiter was terrific in April but has a 7.80 ERA since May 1, yet he continues to be the primary set-up man. Neris was doing a good job stranding his own base runners to start the year, but his unsustainably high WHIP has caught up to him, and he has an ERA over 8.00 in his last 10 appearances.
Options aren't great, but it's time to switch things up. It's been time. The Cubs won't win enough if they continue to blow every slim lead they have after seven innings. Cubs fans aren't asking for too much. Just try something else. Counsell being too stingy has fans wishing he was back in Milwaukee at this point.