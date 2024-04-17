A.J. Pierzynski loses his mind on pathetic White Sox in understandable rant
The Chicago White Sox are poised for another rocky season. Former White Sox star A.J. Pierzynski dug into his old team on Foul Territory and summed up their issues.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago White Sox are in the worst possible situation imaginable.
The team was expected to contend last season before falling well short and losing over 100 games. Things aren't any better this year.
The South Siders own a poor record of 2-14, and they're off to their worst start in franchise history.
Former White Sox star A.J. Pierzynski, who was the catcher for their 2005 World Series championship club, dug into his old team and called them out for their missteps over the past several years.
"No minor league coordinator picks the players, and every other team has developed guys," said Pierzynski. "So, that excuse might fly for White Sox fans, but they haven't developed anybody."
Pierzynski even went as far as to say that these exact conversations are the reason he doesn't work with the White Sox anymore.
Pierzynski calls out White Sox for missteps
Pierzynski did not hold back when he discussed the White Sox, and he dug into them for their lack of success in drafting and developing players.
The White Sox have developed players such as Andrew Vaughn, but he has struggled this season. The 26-year-old is hitting just .172 without a home run. He also has an OPS of .457 and only has three RBI.
"I'm kind of fed up with the Rick and Kenny excuse, I'm kind of fed up with the 'Oh, we didn't draft right excuse,' because they switched scouting directors in the middle of that," Pierzynski continued. "Let's not forget, it's not the same guy doing all the drafting. They've switched everything, and the results are only work."
Pierzynski also criticized their approach for this season.
"Listen, they should have just come out and said, 'We're going to suck this year,' and everyone would've been like, 'OK.' But they're like, 'No, we're going to try and compete instead and we're going to be good.' You're awful."
"Awful" would be an understatement for the White Sox, who enjoyed a brief window of success from 2020-22, reaching the postseason twice and putting together two winning seasons. But things have changed for the South Siders.
Dylan Cease has already been traded to the San Diego Padres, and other players may soon be on their way out the door by the time the trade deadline comes around.