A last ditch Warriors-Jazz trade to pry Lauri Markkanen out of Utah before it’s too late
The Golden State Warriors are — and stop me if you're heard this before — the "most ardent" Lauri Markkanen suitors, per the latest intel from Marc Stein. That is not necessarily new news, but the conversation around Markkanen has shifted drastically in recent days.
All signs point toward the Utah Jazz re-upping the Finnish All-Star's contract. Markkanen wants to stay in Salt Lake City and Golden State still hasn't offered Brandin Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga.
Stated plainly, Danny Ainge isn't one to get punked. The Warriors can offer all the draft picks in the world, but there's not a timeline in which this trade goes through without Podziemski or Kuminga in the return package. You have to give something to get something. Golden State can't keep its youth movement intact and acquire Markkanen to run alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Time is running out. Markkanen reportedly wants to sign his extension after Aug. 6, which would make him ineligible to be traded until next offseason. The Warriors only have a couple days left to negotiate a deal and pry Markkanen out of Utah. The odds are looking increasingly slim, but the NBA always has a surprise in store. If the Warriors are still placing calls, we cannot rule them out of the Markkanen sweepstakes.
Here's what a trade would have to look like. This sort of package forces Utah's hand and puts Markkanen in a suddenly competitive Warriors lineup.
Warriors-Jazz trade to pair Lauri Markkanen and Stephen Curry in Golden State, at a cost
This is a baseline. It could take even more from Golden State. That is how good Markkanen is, and how little pressure the Jazz face to trade him. It's clear both sides are comfortable with the partnership continuing, so the Warriors are fighting to disrupt the status quo and force change. That requires serious commitment.
The Warriors love Podziemski, presumably for the same reasons that Utah has prioritized him in negotiations. There's no way of knowing the precise nature of trade talks so far, but it sure seems as though it's Podziemski or bust for Utah. The Jazz aren't trading their best player without acquiring the Warriors' best prospect.
Podziemski was highly impressive in his first NBA season, earning All-Rookie honors and a spot on the U.S. national select team. His numbers don't leap off the screen — 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists on .454/.385/.633 splits in 26.6 minutes — but Podziemski does so much well. He's a major upside play, but he's also rock-solid right now. He can help grease the wheels on Utah's offense from day one.
A wing trapped in a guard's body, Podziemski rebounds at a high level for his position and supplies quality team defense. He's not a point guard, but he's a sharp playmaker who connects dots and processes the floor at a high level. Podziemski's feel, shot-making, and motor all make him an easy investment. He's going to be a winning player for the next decade-plus.
Utah also takes the plunge on Moses Moody, who is just waiting to break out in a better situation. Kevon Looney's expiring contract helps the salaries match, allowing Golden State to take on Markkanen's expiring $18 million before negotiating a new, long-term max deal.
Markkanen is the perfect second star for this Warriors squad. He's not much of a self-creator, but he's an elite play-finisher. Markkanen is a true 7-footer with absurd movement shooting ability, firing 3s at tough angles and with a fearless quick trigger. Steve Kerr's offense is built to maximize a player in Markkanen's mold. Defenses would have one hell of a time trying to contain both Curry and Markkanen as they weave through screens and keep defenders occupied off-ball.
It's a great concept, and the Warriors need to maximize Curry's waning career. He deserves to go out swinging, with a real chance to contend in the West. Markkanen puts Golden State dangerously close to the conference heavyweights.
Never. Say. Never.