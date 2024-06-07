A Phillies-White Sox trade to add another superstar to the lineup
There may not be a better dream scenario in all of baseball than the Philadelphia Phillies landing Luis Robert Jr. in a blockbuster trade deadline deal.
Recently, Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report listed Philadelphia as the top landing spot for the All-Star outfielder. Robert only added fuel to the fire with a cryptic tweet that seems to signal that he knows and understands he'll be moved at the trade deadline.
Robert is coming off a career year. He's just 26 years old and under team control until 2028. When he's healthy, there are few outfield options in all of baseball that are better than he is. The asking price for such a player would be huge, but Philadelphia has the prospect capital to make the deal happen.
A Phillies-White Sox trade that locks Philadelphia in as the NL's top team
As of now, the Phillies have the best record in the National League. But some are still skeptical if they're really as good as the Los Angeles Dodgers. They're significantly ahead of them in the standings, but LA has Mookie and Shohei at the top of their lineup. Plus, the Dodgers will absolutely be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline.
In order for the Phillies to cement themselves as the top team in the NL, they need to make a trade for an impact outfielder.
For the Phillies to land Robert, it would start with Aidan Miller, their No. 2 prospect as well as the No. 48 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Philadelphia would also have to throw in Mick Abel, their No. 3 prospect and another top 100 guy. To finish the deal, they would need to include their No. 15 prospect, Christian McGowan.
And the Phillies could, and absolutely should do this.
Nobody cares about the wins in June. Everybody, especially the Philadelphia faithful, cares about the wins in October. The wins that lead to a World Series Championship. The 2024 season is Philadelphia's best chance in the last decade, besides 2022, to win the World Series. Adding Robert makes those odds that much better.
Parting ways with two top 100 prospects would hurt, especially as talented as Miller and Abel are. But the Phillies need to capitalize on their chance to win the NL East, the NL pennant and the World Series championship, this season.
Robert slugged 38 homers and 36 doubles last year. If he can return to any sort of that form, he would add so much value to the Philadelphia outfield and he would slot right in the middle of their order. Not only could he help them this season, but he would be rostered in 2025, 2026 and 2027.
If the Phillies have a chance to acquire Robert, they need to take it before it's too late. It would be a shame to watch this season could down the drain with so much potential, wondering "What if we would have made that midseason trade for Robert?"