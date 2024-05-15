A Reds-A's trade to solve David Bell's Alexis Diaz problem
To put it simply, the Cincinnati Reds have an Alexis Diaz problem. During the first half of 2023, their All-Star closer was lights out. Across his first 45 appearances of 2023, he held an ERA of 1.85 and had slammed the door nearly every time he took the mound.
Since that day, Diaz has been horrendous for Cincinnati. Across the last 42 appearances, Diaz has suffered seven losses, has an ERA near six and has only recorded 16 saves. In 2024, Diaz's ERA is a 6.75 and he's blown two of his nine save attempts. His 7.4 BB/9 is a horrendous number for Reds fans to look at.
What better way to solve this problem than by adding one of the game's most dominant bullpen arms of 2024?
A Reds-A's trade that would solve the Alexis Diaz problem in Cincinnati
There isn't a more popular bullpen arm in the media than that of the Oakland A's Mason Miller. Miller has seen his name attached to teams like the Red Sox, Cubs, and Phillies. Now, the idea of moving him to the Reds can be pitched.
The asking price for Miller is higher than most teams may be willing to pay. But most teams don't have the prospect capital that Cincinnati does. Last season, the Reds held one of the top farm systems in the entire league, graduating names like Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain.
To acquire a 25-year-old closer like Mason Miller, Cincinnati could put together a trade package of Lyon Richardson and Blake Dunn to send to Oakland. Both Dunn and Richardson are MLB ready prospects listed in the Reds top 15 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.
Oakland may be more attracted to some of the Reds' younger, higher ceiling prospects like Carlos Jorge or Hector Rodriguez, but it's quite unlikely that Cincinnati's front office would part ways with those two for a reliever, no matter how dominant.
Cincinnati could absolutely use the services of an improving 25-year-old closer that's been as impressive as Miller has been. Adding him to the bullpen would take stress off the shoulders of Alexis Diaz, giving Cincinnati a trio of Fernando Cruz, Alexis Diaz and Mason Miller that could shut down games in the Queen City throughout 2024.
Oakland will likely look to capitalize on Miller's value being higher than it ever will be. Cincinnati needs to start working to turn their train wreck of a season around before it's too late.