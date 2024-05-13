A Phillies-A's trade that would steal the NL East from the Braves
One of the most intriguing storylines in all of baseball has been the Mason Miller story. Miller has a story that begins in Division 3 baseball at Waynesburg University. After tinkering with nutrition to add weight to his frame, despite having Type 1 Diabetes, Miller has found himself as one of the games best closers.
Obviously, this brings attention from contending teams who will all likely attempt to acquire the services of the young, electric arm from Pennsylvania. While the Atlanta Braves have already been mentioned as a fit for Miller, other NL East teams will need to make some offers to the A's so that Atlanta doesn't run away with the division.
A Mason Miller to Philadelphia trade could help guide the Phillies over the Braves in the NL East
As of Monday, the Phillies have the best record in baseball. As promising as this feels, they're only two games ahead of Atlanta, whom everybody knows has the starpower to run away with the division.
Philadelphia can't be content with the state of their team. Especially if Atlanta is going to pursue Mason Miller.
What better way to improve the team than to steal Miller from the Braves before Atlanta even has an attempt to acquire him?
That's exactly what Philadelphia should do, but it won't be cheap. At all. Reports have already emerged that the A's may be looking for a top-100 prospect in the deal. While Philadelphia likely won't be eager to deal any of their four top-100 prospects, Painter, Miller, Abel, Crawford, they could look to deal Starlyn Caba, their fifth ranked prospect.
Caba would be the headliner of this theoretical trade. The 18-year-old, switch hitting shortstop has one of the higher ceilings in Philadelphia's farm system. Pair him with an MLB-ready arm like Griff McGarry, and Oakland could be intrigued to listen to this offer.
Miller may not be an Oakland Athletic by the end of next season. With his trade value higher than it will ever be, the A's are likely to deal him this year. If they can get a package like Caba and McGarry, they would be foolish not to listen.
Philadelphia would be foolish to not make an offer like this to Oakland, especially if that means Atlanta loses out on the star closer.