A's ownership comes crawling back to Oakland with Vegas move in doubt
The "City to be Named Later" Athletics now may need Oakland to survive. Oh, how the tables have turned.
By Josh Wilson
The MLB team known as the Athletics has more or less spit on the proverbial face of local Oakland sports fans who have supported the team -- despite inadequate facilities, poorly-constructed teams, and disengaged/low-spending owners -- for decades when they announced last year that they intend to move the team to Las Vegas.
The move, which was taken by most as a clear-as-day money grab, where the team could feast on out-of-towner wallets rather than endearing themselves to the existing local and committed fans, was approved by league owners. But the team can not yet move to Vegas because they have nowhere to play, their plans for a stadium are far from being brought beyond just mere vision at this point. The facility -- a hotel, The Tropicana -- still operates on the ground that the A's plan to build on.
So, in the interim, where will the A's play?
Ironically, maybe Oakland?
Athletics return to the table with tail between their legs on staying in Oakland until Vegas move
The Athletics have met with Oakland officials to extend their lease at the Oakland Colesium until the team is ready to officially move to Vegas. Reports from the San Francisco Chronicle suggest there will be more meetings, with nothing decided yet.
“We had a very open and frank conversation about all different scenarios and alternatives and options, and nothing was taken off the table,” said David Haubert, an Alameda County supervisor, adding, “We agreed to continue to meet and make progress, so there will be additional meetings.”
Interestingly, the Athletics need to stay at the Colesium to get television money.
"It is believed the A’s would prefer to stay at the Coliseum, in order to continue receiving about $67 million per year in their TV contract, which is good only if they play in the Bay Area."
The mayor of Oakland is pressing on the A's, hoping to raise rent on the Colesium while also asking for the city to get a cut out of the TV contract money, according to the reprort. The city may like to squeeze the A's for everything they can before they jump ship.
Another concession they want is a guarantee from Rob Manfred's office that Oakland will receive an expansion team. Bob Nightengale recently reported that partiuclar request is unlikely, going so far as to label it "no chance."
While those requests may sound like the meeting was full of spats and demands, it was reportedly a positive and "cordial" meeting, per the Chronicle's report.
What will be truly interesting to see is how not only this temporary Oakland stay lasts, but also if the Vegas move really even happens. ESPN reporter Jeff Passan recently said that “If this [Vegas move] fell apart, it would surprise absolutely nobody."
The default, in that case? Probably back to Oakland, by default. Wouldn't that be ironic?