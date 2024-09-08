A sad Giants-Steelers trade that would break the NFL and only help one team
By Mark Powell
The New York Giants did not enjoy Daniel Jones debut. Jones picked up where he left off last season, which is not a positive development. The Duke product completed 27-of-42 passes with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Frankly, this version of the New York Giants is destined for another losing record, a head coaching change, and likely a new quarterback next April.
The Giants prematurely signed Jones just a few years ago, but that decision has not worked out in their favor. Jones was a borderline first-round pick to begin with, and despite his solid first season under Daboll, Jones showcased very little improvement in the passing game. That has continued for the last two seasons.
Now, there are very few obvious replacements for Jones on the open market. If the Giants were to sign some competition, their best bet would be Ryan Tannehill. If they are open to a deadline trade, I have an idea that would probably break Giants fans. I can't say I blame them.
Would the New York Giants consider a trade with the Steelers for Russell Wilson?
The Steelers won the first game of their season against the Atlanta Falcons. While the offense was lacking in the red zone, Justin Fields played reasonably well and did not turn the ball over. There is an argument to be made that Fields played better than Russell Wilson would have performed. With Fields at the helm and a strong running game alongside him, the Steelers ceiling is higher than it otherwise would be with Wilson. Because of this, they should consider their options.
The Giants aren't better with Wilson by any means, but it gives them another options besides Jones. If DJ struggles the next few weeks, they could easily call Pittsburgh about Wilson's availability.
A player like Wilson is looking for a chance to prove himself, even if that is on a rebuilding squad. The minute the Steelers training staff declared him out for Week 1, Tomlin was considering all his options. Knowing Tomlin, he will say all the right things at his postgame press conference. Wilson is likely the starting quarterback next week, but that patience will not last forever.
Russ is under pressure to put up or shut up. Fields let the Steelers to a win on the road, and made some very impressive decisions. Wilson would not have, and that's the hard truth Tomlin must consider.