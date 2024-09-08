Russell Wilson trying damnedest to prevent Justin Fields takeover
By Lior Lampert
The Russell Wilson-Pittsburgh Steelers era could end before even beginning after the veteran quarterback hand-delivered backup Justin Fields a golden opportunity to supplant him.
Wilson's dealing with calf tightness, which plagued him since and throughout Steelers training camp this offseason. Ostensibly, the injury is still hampering him after he initially appeared to be past the problem, considering he played in the team's preseason finale. Suddenly, his status for Pittsburgh's regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons is in doubt.
While reporting continues to point toward Fields starting under center in Week 1, Wilson's doing everything he can to suit up. Recent intel from ESPN's Adam Schefter suggests the 35-year-old won't go down easy.
Per Schefter, Wilson informed the Steelers that "he can play [versus] the Falcons." However, Pittsburgh and its medical staff, who "are being more cautious," have the final say.
Russell Wilson is trying his damnedest to prevent the Justin Fields takeover
Perhaps Wilson feels Fields breathing down his neck and doesn't want to present him a chance to seize the starting gig. The latter may never relinquish his spot atop the depth chart if he gets the opportunity and capitalizes on it. So, the former would effectively find himself in an unenviable spot.
Based on reading the tea leaves, Wilson's questionable tag doesn't tell the whole story. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has expressed the utmost confidence in Fields leading up to their meeting with the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Moreover, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport anticipates the 2021 first-round pick getting the nod, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Nonetheless, Wilson traveling with his Steelers teammates to Atlanta gives him a shot to play. Yet, the odds are stacked against him, presumably paving the way for Fields to step in.
While Wilson's availability to face the Falcons is in jeopardy, the implications of the matter go beyond Pittsburgh's inaugural 2024 game. If the nine-time Pro Bowler sits out Week 1 and Fields fills in admirably, he may never get a fair shake with the Steelers. And at his age, that could signal the end of his illustrious NFL career.