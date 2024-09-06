Steelers being ‘unbelievably conservative’ with calf injuries could end the Russell Wilson era before it starts
For almost the entirety of the offseason, Russell Wilson was expected to be the starting signal caller for the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the 2024 season. This was the idea when they added him to the roster and it was the same idea when they introduced their other offseason acquisition, Justin Fields.
The idea behind the two pickups was that Wilson could serve as the short term option as he nears the end of his career and Fields could be the guy for the future, learning behind Wilson and under head coach Mike Tomlin.
There was a small wrench thrown in this idea when Wilson missed most of training camp and the preseason with an injury. Fields flashed signs of growth and potential while Wilson sat and recovered.
Tomlin would go on to announce Wilson as the Week 1 starter, much to the surprise of nobody. But now, just days before the first week, there's another wrench thrown into Mike Tomlin's plans at quarterback.
Justin Fields could get his chance to shine much earlier than expected
NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Wilson has a calf injury, confirmed by the team, and is now in question to play this weekend in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Fields took the first team reps at practice on Thursday and Friday. As of now, he looks to be in line to start the game, unless Wilson makes a miraculous two-day recovery.
The mechanics and mobility of a quarterback are completely dependent on the quarterback's legs. NFL veteran Chase Daniel talked about this situation as well, noting the importance of a QBs calf health in his play.
Daniels makes a ton of interesting points in this segment, all of which indicate that the Steelers would be smart to sit Wilson and let him get healthy. Daniels makes a connection to Aaron Rodgers, who missed OTA's in 2023 with a calf injury, before returning to kick off the season and tearing his Achillies tendon a few plays into the year.
This is one of the big reasons that the Steelers opted to pick up two starting-caliber quarterbacks this offseason. Tomlin expected that Fields would start for him at some point in the near future. I don't think Tomlin expected that it could come so soon.
Fields has been adamant that he didn't come to Pittsburgh to sit and be a backup. While this wouldn't be an opportunity that he completely earned by winning the job, it would be one that he could take advantage of.