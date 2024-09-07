Russell Wilson hands Justin Fields opportunity to run away with starting QB job on silver platter
Once the preseason wrapped up, Mike Tomlin made the announcement that Pittsburgh Steelers fans were expecting all along. Russell Wilson was going to be their starting quarterback to begin the 2024 season.
Unfortunately for Tomlin, his plans appear very much in flux, as Wilson reported calf tightness just days before their Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. While the injury appears minor, Wilson has barely done anything in practice since reporting the tightness, and his chances of playing in the game appear to be dwindling by the minute.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that while Wilson is not officially ruled out yet, it's likely, if not probable, that Justin Fields will step in and start Sunday's season opener.
Russell Wilson era might be over in Pittsburgh before it even begins
Wilson might have been Tomlin's choice to start the season, but after a miserable stint with the Denver Broncos and a mostly underwhelming preseason performance in his limited snaps, his starting spot didn't exactly feel secure, especially with an option like Fields slotted behind him.
The Fields era with the Chicago Bears didn't go to plan, but he was a recent first-round pick, is just 25 years old, and has a lot more potential to stick long-term than the 35-year-old Wilson.
Fields would have to play well if given the nod on Sunday, but let's say he does showcase some of his incredibly high upside and leads them to an impressive win over a much-improved Falcons team. Would that not make Fields the starter for the foreseeable future even if Wilson stays healthy?
Yes, Fields would have to continue to play well to hold onto his spot, but Wilson certainly doesn't have a large enough lead in this quarterback competition to have the spot on lock even if Fields performs spectacularly in his place. After all, Fields looked like the better quarterback in the preseason and comes with a much higher ceiling for the team in 2024 and obviously beyond.
If Wilson misses Sunday's game, which at this point appears to be more likely than not, Fields, a player who has seen a ton of reps with the first-team offense, has a golden opportunity to not only play on Sunday, but earn the spot long-term. Neither quarterback has much in terms of job security. Fields can change that and earn some runway with a strong showing.