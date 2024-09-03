One Broncos legend says the quiet part out loud about Russell Wilson-Steelers pairing
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially named Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback ahead of a Week 1 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. The decision came as no surprise, even if it feels more like a temporary imposition than a long-term solution. All signs point to Justin Fields eventually assuming QB1 duties, but the Steelers are going to let the vet (attempt to) work his magic first.
Expectations are fairly muted for Wilson after a couple rough seasons with the Denver Broncos. Once hailed as the ultimate clutch playmaker for a dynamic Seattle Seahawks team, Wilson has lost a step athletically in recent years. At 35, it's just more difficult to offset the inherent limitations of his small frame. Wilson doesn't have the arm talent to punish defenses downfield and his mobility has diminished considerably.
The result is a quarterback who often stands far too long in the pocket, with a proclivity for interceptions that drove Denver fans absolutely mad. On the surface, Wilson's production was totally respectable last season — 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns in 15 starts — but he was responsible for countless stalled drives and unforced errors. His turnovers (13 interceptions, 10 fumbles) and sacks (45) piled up.
The Broncos were so eager to part with Russ that they're essentially paying his salary this season. He is being paid to not play quarterback for the Broncos.
Naturally, Pittsburgh fans are a bit trepidatious when setting expectations for the nine-time Pro Bowl QB. Adding to the chorus of skeptics is former Broncos guard and current NFL broadcaster Mark Schlereth, who did not mince words when discussing his opinion of Wilson on The Stinkin Truth Podcast.
"Do I think they (the Steelers) might be able to compete for a playoff spot? Yeah, but the issue that is what got Russ out of Seattle and Denver. Russ isn’t willing to admit he isn’t good at stuff. He’s delusional. If you’re not willing to admit it, then you can’t fix it." (h/t PennLive)
Mark Schlereth dubs Russell Wilson 'delusional' when discussing Steelers outlook
That is a rather unforgiving statement from Schlereth, but there does seem to be a kernel of truth. Wilson has always been extremely self-confident. At his peak, he could walk the walk. Now? Not so much. All the PR stunts and viral moments just rubbed Denver fans the wrong way. Wilson talks like a nine-time Pro Bowl QB ought to talk, but he does not always take accountability for his shortcomings, which have become far more prevalent since moving on from Seattle.
The Steelers are hoping that Russ can pen a successful final chapter in the Steel City. Arthur Smith has experience with limited veteran QBs (see: Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota) and Mike Tomlin is almost always in the playoffs. He has quite literally never finished below .500 since taking over the Steelers job, so in a sense, history is on Wilson's side. It would take a monumental failure by Pittsburgh's standards for Russ to bomb completely.
Still, the Steelers last couple seasons of around-.500 football have been a struggle. Pittsburgh was in the playoffs last season, but Tomlin cycled through three quarterbacks to get there. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph all netted starts. Pickett was hurt midseason and did not assume the controls again once he was healthy.
There is reason to believe the Steelers will roll with the younger, more spry Fields in due time. Arthur Smith loves to run the football and Fields can put legitimate stress on a defense with his legs, even if Russ profiles as a slightly more dynamic thrower these days. There is more long-term upside with Fields and the Steelers would be remiss not to explore it eventually. It's hard to believe that things will go smoothly for Russ and company in the weeks to come.