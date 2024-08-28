Mike Tomlin stabs Russell Wilson in the back right after naming him Steelers starter
By Kinnu Singh
Life after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement has not been easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the past two seasons, three quarterbacks started games for the Steelers, and none of them managed to reach 10 passing touchdowns. After an abysmal offensive season in 2023, the Steelers jettisoned incumbent starter Kenny Pickett and found new struggling veterans to fill their quarterback room.
The Steelers offseason has been defined by a quarterback competition between quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. It became clear that Wilson pulled ahead of Fields in the competition after the team’s preseason finale, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin refused to name a starter in his postgame press conference. Instead, the quarterback controversy raged on.
Mike Tomlin might make Russell Wilson regret signing with Steelers
The Steelers announced on Wednesday that Tomlin finally named Wilson as the starting quarterback, but the competition and speculation are far from over. Tomlin met with both quarterbacks to inform them of their roles, which he called a “difficult decision,” according to ESPN’s NFL reporter Brooke Pryor.
Tomlin’s message to Wilson is clear: he will have a short leash as the starter. If Wilson struggles, the whispers for Fields will turn into chants at Acrisure Stadium.
While Wilson has continued to give answers media-trained answers in his cookie-cutter press conferences, his time in Pittsburgh likely hasn’t gone as he envisioned.
When the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback signed with the Steelers during free agency in March, he was likely under the assumption that he would be the starting quarterback. Three days later, the Steelers acquired Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
It’s hard to believe Wilson doesn’t feel misled by Tomlin. The 35-year-old likely wouldn’t have signed with the Steelers if he knew that he would be in danger of residing on the bench for the entirety of the 2024 season. After all, this could be one of the last years of his decorated playing career.
Although Tomlin said Wilson would be favored to win the starting role, Wilson immediately found himself entrenched in a quarterback competition that will likely last throughout the regular season.
Wilson nearly lost the job after he suffered a calf strain early in training camp. The injury kept him out of the team’s first preseason game, opening the door for Fields to seize the job.
Luckily for Wilson, Fields fumbled the opportunity — quite literally — as he finished the preseason with three fumbled snap exchanges and five sacks.
Although Wilson has been named the starter, he has a small margin for error. The slightest mistake could lead him to the bench, where he’ll sit and wish he would have signed somewhere else.