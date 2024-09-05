Russell Wilson is clearly in panic mode ahead of Steelers Week 1 matchup
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is apparently not fully healthy, which is a convenient excuse to leak before a season-opening game against the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson has been nursing his calf since the first week of the preseason. He's also a very average quarterback at this point in his career. Calf injury or not, his leash isn't as long as he thinks it is.
Wilson played in the second and third preseason games. As someone who went to his second preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills, I would not recommend anyone watch that game tape. As for the Lions game, Wilson had one successful drive. His backup, Justin Fields, looked promising as well, so Russ's leash isn't as long as he thinks it is.
Mike Tomlin all but confirmed that when naming Wilson starter, saying rather concretely that he had to make a tough decision and still views Fields as a capable starting quarterback. Tomlin even spoke to Fields before making this call.
Russell Wilson's injury won't help his case as Steelers starting quarterback
The Steelers play the Falcons come Week 1. Atlanta added Kirk Cousins this offseason, along with a number of capable defensive players to apply pressure to a mid-level quarterback like Wilson. If the Falcons win, the Steelers will have to answer some tough questions before Week 2. Pittsburgh's defense is built to win literally right now. They are the most expensive defense in the NFL, beyond even Atlanta. If Pittsburgh's offense cannot move the ball, again, then Tomlin may have to turn to Fields earlier than expect.
The Steelers schedule is easy to start the year. They must take advantage of matchups against both New York teams, the vast majority of the weak NFC East, and some AFC South opponents.
I'm not sure what else Tomlin could ask for. However, the back half of their schedule is brutal, with games against the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Eagles, Chiefs and more to end the year. Pittsburgh could very well be one of the best teams in the AFC through nine games. Beyond that, they will be tested, which puts even more pressure on Wilson come Week 1.
Wilson's calf is bothering him, yes. If he's not ready to play, then he should make way for the younger Fields, who has starting experience himself. Playing with limited mobility will not work in Russ's favor, and if anything is setting the Steelers up for excuses they don't need this early in the season.