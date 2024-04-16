A Steelers-Seahawks trade to land Russell Wilson's favorite weapon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could furnish Russell Wilson with his favorite pass-catcher.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to draft a wide receiver, in keeping with franchise tradition. That leaves the WR room a bit dry outside of George Pickens, whose erratic behavior last season was a constant talking point. Pickens is a great talent, but he's quick to change his demeanor when he's unhappy. Social media "hints" and locker room tension became all too common.
So, the Steelers need an upgrade in the pass-catching department. As several teams reckon with the financial implications of extending key pieces, top-shelf wide receivers could become available via trade. The Steelers have already been connected to San Francisco 49ers speedster Brandon Aiyuk, who enters the final year of his contract without a new deal.
Another new target popping up in the rumor mill is Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, whose restructured contract could create significant cap relief for the Seahawks if he is traded after June 1. The Steelers would also have the option to sever ties with Lockett at season's end, making him a one-year rental if Pittsburgh doesn't feel confident about the future. His non-guaranteed 2025 salary carries a $30.9 million cap hit.
At 31 years old, Lockett has certainly aged out of his prime, but he's still immensely productive. Working opposite D.K. Metcalf in a loaded Seattle WR room last season, Lockett tallied 79 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns while starting in all 17 games for the Seahawks.
He also happens to have built-in chemistry with Russell Wilson, a potential boon for the new-look Steelers as Russ attempts to establish a rhythm with unfamiliar teammates.
Steelers-Seahawks trade to reunite Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett
The Steelers own a couple third-round picks after the Kenny Pickett trade and, based on the current market (Buffalo received a second-round pick in exchange for Stefon Diggs and change), that is a fair going price for an aging Lockett in the penultimate year of his contract.
Lockett played the best football of his career lined up wide with Russell Wilson in the pocket. Wilson is not the same player he was in Seattle, of course, but we cannot discount the value of familiarity and trust between a QB and a WR. Wilson would immediately have a WR whom he knows like the back of his hand — an essential pressure-release valve in an offense that figures to experience growing pains after last season's abysmal output.
In 2021, Lockett's final campaign next to Wilson, the wideout totaled 73 receptions for a career-high 1,175 yards. He went for 100 catches and 10 touchdowns the season before that. Lockett would not surpass Pickens as the Steelers' alpha in the WR room, but he would give the Seahawks an extremely reliable WR2 that can help ease Wilson's transition into a new offense.
The Steelers need to upgrade the WR position. Standing pat is not a viable option. Why not make it somebody Wilson is intimately familiar with? Even if Pittsburgh hands Justin Fields the starting gig midseason, Lockett is talented enough in a vacuum to address the absence of Diontae Johnson, and then some. He would be a huge upgrade for the Steelers and a great locker room add.
Meanwhile, Seattle gets to clear up touches for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, setting up a bright future under new OC Ryan Grubb.
This is a potential win-win trade for all involved.