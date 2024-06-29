A Yankees-Angels trade with Brian Cashman coming to his senses
Reports are coming out that the New York Yankees front office is adamant that they aren't currently looking to the trade market to upgrade their starting pitching rotation. Their attention is on relief pitching in infielders, but, maybe they should focus at least some of their attention on the starting pitching market.
Kinnu Singh of Fansided made some good points about the current state of the New York rotation.
"Luis Gil posted a .70 ERA in May, but has fallen to an ERA of 6.45 in June. Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman have also fallen into a slump. Nestor Cortes has managed to put together solid performances, but it hasn't been nearly enough to make up for the rotation's struggles as a whole. Clarke Schmidt has been on the injured list since suffering a lat strain in late May."
A Yankees-Angels trade to solve New York's current pitching problem
New York has a starting pitching problem and it's only getting worse. Gerrit Cole is still returning from his elbow injury and hasn't exactly been his former self. There is always a worry for reinjury, especially with elbow injuries.
The Los Angeles Angels are likely going to shop their ace, Tyler Anderson, ahead of the trade deadline. Anderson has thrown nearly 100 quality innings while holding an ERA under 3.00 in 2024. He would provide an upgrade to the slumping Yankees rotation.
For a trade like this, the Yankees could move their 10th and 13th-ranked prospects to the Angels.
Selvidge, the 10th ranked prospect in the system, is a left-handed pitcher that showcases solid command of at least three pitches. He's going to be a tough pitcher to hit for years to come because of his ability to command the zone and differentiate pitch shapes. His cutter is going to be a weapon for years to come.
Beeter, the 13th ranked prospect in the system, doesn't have the same command as Selvidge, but when he's in the zone, he's dominant. In 32 innings at Triple-A this season, the righty has allowed more walks than hits, allowing just 17 hits and walking 21 batters. Cutting down on the walks and pounding the zone would take him to another level.
But for the Yankees, acquiring a reliable starter that has multiple years left on his deal would be huge. He wouldn't just be a rental, but a consistent starter that the Yankees would get over 30 starts out of. New York needs to come to their senses in terms of making a deal for a starter before it comes back to bite them.