Aaron Boone calls out 'embarrassing' ejection by umpire Hunter Wendelstedt after Yankees loss
Aaron Boone was ejected for... standing there silently?
What was worse? The New York Yankees' performance in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics, or the decision from Hunter Wendelstedt to eject Aaron Boone for... nothing at all.
That's right. Boone was tossed from Monday's game in the first inning after home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt mistook a fan's jeers for Boone's own comments. Wendelstedt gave Boone an earful after an argued call and said "got anything else to say, you're gone." Boone took the ribbing in stride and didn't say another word, but that didn't stop Wendelstedt from dropping the hammer.
Just watch for yourself. This is truly one of the more wild things we will see all season.
Essentially, Boone gets told to shut up and he does, in fact, shut up. A fan above the dugout makes his two cents known, however, and the ump behind home plate mishears. Then, Wendelstedt doesn't care to correct his own mistake when confronted with the blatant truth from multiple witnesses. Wendelstedt surely thought Boone did the jeering, but honestly, to eject the coach for an entire game on a blatant error in judgement is unacceptable. How does the league not, ya know, step in and fix it?
After the game, Boone expressed his displeasure with how it all transpired.
"It's embarrassing. It's really bad."
Aaron Boone calls out Hunter Wendelstedt after egregious ejection in Yankees-Athletics
Boone obviously carries a bit of a reputation into each game. He is surely not every umpire's cup of tea, and his lengthy track record of ejections probably factors into how he is officiated — whether it should or not. Still, to have a manager adhere to a verbal warning and then get ejected all the same is a bad look.
Oftentimes, the worst examples of the Ump Show feature umpires who are too prideful to admit their own mistake or handle criticism. It's extremely hard to call a professional baseball game behind home plate, and I think most managers and players appreciate that. Human error is part of the equation. That said, when an ump blunders, he should be willing to own it — or at least listen to criticism — without blowing a gasket.
From the looks of it, Wendelstedt blew a gasket at some fairly innocuous comments from Boone, then proceeded to explode under truly embarrassing circumstances. It's not just bad. It's embarrassing to eject the manager of the Yankees for a fan's loud-mouthed comment. It should never happen.
MLB umpires are under more scrutiny than ever as the prospect of robo-umps looms on the horizon. It's generally good to keep human workers doing human jobs, but the MLB umpires association clearly needs to intervene and tighten a few screws before the whole mechanism falls apart.