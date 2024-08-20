Aaron Boone vigorously defends banging his head against the wall over and again
Whenever pundits discuss managers that should be on the hot seat, the name Aaron Boone always comes to mind. The New York Yankees have often underachieved, missing the World Series every year since 2009. For a team that spends as much money as they do, this is tremendous underachievement.
Many insiders speculate that Boone may not be the man for the job, often basing this on his lack of postseason success and his questionable decision making abilities.
But there is one strength of Boone that even his biggest detractors can't deny -- he loves his players and his players love him. He's the ultimate player's coach and it would be hard to let a guy go that has his clubhouse on his side as much as Boone does.
Aaron Boone defends Volpe is interview with Jomboy
Boone regularly appears on 'Talkin Yanks,' a Jomboy production. On a recent episode of the podcast, Boone was asked about Anthony Volpe and his lack of offensive production. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Boone came to the defense of his young shortstop, and he did so in an aggressive way.
Jomboy is persistent about Volpe's lack of offensive production, which Boone combats by emphasizing that his defense and intangibles are what makes him a winner. The two went back and forth as to whether Volpe needed to be sat down more often.
Boone continued to grow angrier as the conversation pushed on, which led to him just dismissing the conversation all together.
But maybe Jomboy has a point. Volpe has played 124 of the Yankees 125 games, which is kind of crazy when you think about it. It's hard to take a regular out of the lineup, but sometimes, Volpe could probably have used a day off.
Volpe has struggled offensively for quite some time now and it could be attributed to his lack of rest. A 162-game season is exhausting and grueling on the mind and the body. Nobody wants to sit out, but sometimes it's for the better. Playing 158+ games isn't sustainable for almost anybody in the league.
Props to Boone for defending his guy, though. It's this mindset that has the clubhouse so aggressively on his side.