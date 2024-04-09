Anthony Volpe's teammates prove Yankees star's rapid development isn't a fluke
Anthony Volpe has impressed his Yankees teammates so far this season.
By James Nolan
Anthony Volpe sits atop MLB with a .417 batting average as of this writing. He certainly was a fan favorite heading into the 2024 season, as he captured a Gold Glove and hit over 20 home runs in his first season with the New York Yankees. Expecting him to attain those numbers all season is unrealistic. However, the young shortstop can become a key factor in a star-studded lineup.
Last season, Volpe impressed many Yankees fans. He finished the season with decent numbers but flashed his All-Star potential numerous times throughout 2023. During his rookie season, his 21 home runs were seventh among all MLB shortstops. Volpe’s .209 BA wasn’t ideal, but it seems he could overcome that this season.
Even his teammates are noticing a new Volpe. Giancarlo Stanton spoke about his early performance with the NY Post’s Joel Sherman.
“He’s been all over on defense. He’s hitting the ball all over the field. He is causing havoc on the bases for the other team," Stanton marveled.
Anthony Volpe fixed his swing, and the numbers prove that
The Yankees shortstop adjusted his swing over the offseason. His pitch selection has improved drastically compared to last season, and he’s creating long at-bats. We’re only a few weeks into the season, but Volpe has the potential to stay hot.
Before getting called up last season, Volpe was the top Yankees prospect. His athleticism, combined with his powerful bat, is what makes Volpe such an intriguing young player. The 22-year-old already scored ten times in ten games this season.
If he has a breakout season like many expect, New York will have an elite lineup. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are already some of the game's very best hitters. Adding an All-Star version of Volpe could be exactly what they need to go on a run in 2024.
At this point in the season, Volpe is still in the bottom half of the Yankees lineup. If he keeps playing the way he is, it’s only a matter of time before Aaron Boone has to move him up. If the Yankees shortstop hits in front of their two superstars, he could score a lot this season. Volpe can turn a walk or single into a double with his speed on the basepaths. Placing him at the top of the lineup would give the Yankees sluggers a chance to rack up RBIs.
As mentioned before, hitting above .400 all season is unrealistic. However, Volpe has shown improvements in areas he struggled with last season. If the Yankees get a breakout season from their second-year shortstop, they’ll continue to be one of the most feared teams in MLB.