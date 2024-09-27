Aaron Jones looking to pour salt in the wounds of Packers fans in return to Green Bay in Week 4
By Austin Owens
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones has spent the past seven seasons in the National Football League with the Green Bay Packers. Jones has many fond memories with the Packers including a Pro Bowl season in 2020 and three 1,000+ yard seasons.
This coming Sunday, the 3-0 Vikings are set to visit Jones' old stomping grounds at Lambeau Field to take on the 2-1 Packers. With this being an NFC North rivalry matchup, gasoline doesn't exactly need to be poured on the fire to motivate players to be at their best. However, Aaron Jones is ready to make Packers fans miss him.
Aaron Jones ready to leap
Aside from fans wearing cheese on their heads, one of the biggest traditions when the Packers play at home occurs when a Green Bay player finds the end zone. It is referred to as the "Lambeau Leap".
The player who scores a touchdown for the Packers will go to the packed stands behind the endzone and leap up to the fans, allowing them to give congratulatory pats on the back, shoulder and helmet. Aaron Jones got to experience a few times in a Packers uniform but is wanting to leap as a visitor.
Although Jones has only found the endzone one time through the first three weeks of the 2024-25 season, he could have a little extra motivation on Sunday.
Jones is aware of the passionate fans in Green Bay and realizes that if he were to score a touchdown Sunday and leap into the crowd, it would very much pour salt on the wounds of Packers fans who might wish he was in the backfield for Green Bay.
If the opportunity presents itself for Jones to leap his way into the crowd he has stated that he will be looking for Vikings fans to share that moment with.