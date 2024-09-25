Aaron Jones is focused on all the wrong things ahead of Packers rematch
One of the highlights of the NFL's Week 4 slate is in Green Bay, where the Packers and Minnesota Vikings are set to face off in a matchup that has major implications for the NFC playoff picture. The game will also be a reunion of sorts: It marks the first time that former Packers running back Aaron Jones returns to Lambeau Field since signing with the Vikings this offseason.
Jones has wasted no time ingratiating himself to his new fan base — and, depending on your perspective, taking some subtle digs at his old one. As if jumping ship to a hated rival wasn't enough, Jones twisted the knife at his introductory press conference by hitting the SKOL chant on his way off the podium. The love affair has only continued during Minnesota's 3-0 start, which Jones deemed "some of the most fun I've had in my career" after last Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It felt at times like Jones was going out of his way to make sure everyone could see how happy he was in his new relationship.
With a return to Lambeau on tap in a few days, however, the running back has started to change his tune.
Aaron Jones is focused on everything but the game ahead of first trip to Green Bay
On Wednesday, Jones published a letter in The Players Tribune titled "A Message for Green Bay", indulging in a walk down memory lane and thanking Packers fans, players, coaches and executives for his time with the team. He signed off with a pledge: “No G on the helmet Sunday, always one in my heart."
Which is all well and good. The Packers made Jones' NFL dream come true by taking him in the fifth round back in 2017, and he spent the first seven years of his professional career in Green Bay. It's only natural to feel a little sentimental ahead of heading to the visitor's locker room at Lambeau for the first time.
But, Jones also needs to remember that this is, first and foremost, a business trip, one in which Minnesota will be relying on him pretty heavily if it wants to get out of Green Bay with a win and a shot at first place in the division. From pretty much the moment he became a Viking, he's seemed to have one eye on winning the narrative war with his old team; on Sunday, however, all that will come to an end, and all that matters is what he does between the lines for his new one.