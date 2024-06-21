Aaron Judge puts Blue Jays franchise to shame with a statistic that’s hard to believe
By Lior Lampert
It has been a fall from grace for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024.
Littered with young talent, the Blue Jays were labeled one of the most exciting up-and-coming young teams in the MLB. Moreover, they had been on the shortlist of American League contenders coming into the season. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Sitting at 35-39 and last place in the AL East, Toronto has struggled immensely this year, particularly from the plate. Despite having a star-studded lineup of dangerous hitters, the offensive production has correlated. For context, New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge puts the Blue Jays batters to shame with one incredibly eye-opening stat.
As you can see, Judge himself has hit more home runs than six players in the Blue Jays lineup. And it's not just any group of batters -- these are some of their best options.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Justin Turners are all former All-Stars who can mash the ball. Yet somehow, Judge has outdueled them cumulatively.
Is this a testament to how good Judge has been? Or does it put into perspective how much the Blue Jays have underachieved compared to the lofty expectations set entering the campaign? As always, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Nonetheless, Toronto has been one of the worst clubs in the majors at getting on base, scoring runs and hitting the ball out of the park.
The Blue Jays rank 29th in homers per game (0.81), 27th in average runs (3.88), and 25th in slugging percentage (.365). Moreover, they are 24th in the majors in hits per contest (7.68). In other words, Toronto has been dreadful from the batter's box.
Rumors have been swirling surrounding the Blue Jays leading up to this year's trade deadline on July 30 because they have floundered. Nevertheless, Toronto will likely exclude their big-name bargaining chips from negotiations.