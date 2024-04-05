Aaron Judge definitely sounds like he was on the john during earthquake
We know where New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was when the earthquake struck the northeast of the United States on Friday morning. That's because he was on-camera taking batting practice, which he wasn't going to let a little earthquake stop him from doing. As for Yankees star Aaron Judge, his whereabouts are a little more mysterious.
Judge wasn't on the field at Yankee Stadium ahead of the home opener on Friday and, with the phenomenon being such a big talking point in the area throughout the day, he was naturally asked about his experience with the earthquake.
And in trying to play coy with the media about it, Judge opened himself up to reckless speculation in quite the comical way.
Aaron Judge was probably in the can during the northeast earthquake
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com asked Judge about the earthquake, which the Yankees slugger said he definitely felt. But when asked about what he was doing, he wouldn't answer as Hoch noted a touch of embarrassment as he answered the question with, "I don't want to say."
Look, there are a lot of things that could mean. But it's hard for you not to keep it PG and have your mind not go to, "Oh, Aaron Judge was definitely using the restroom when the earthquake hit." Who does No. 2 work for, indeed.
There are obviously other explanations for Judge not wanting to admit what he was doing at the time of the event, but that seems like the simplest, the Occam's Razor of the situation, if you will. That's something embarrassing to admit to the media, and anyone who's ever played a competitive sport knows all about the magical powers of that pregame trip to the porcelain.
Nothing to be ashamed about that, though, if that is indeed what Aaron Judge was doing. And if he wanted to set the record straight, he could've just come out and said what he was doing.