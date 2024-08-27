Aaron Judge proves he really can do it all with sensational catch
If it hasn't already been established, Aaron Judge is the best baseball player on the planet. No, he can't hit or pitch like Shohei Ohtani, but right now, with Ohtani not pitching, the New York Yankees superstar should be at the top of the list.
What he has done at the plate this season has been truly historic. He got off to a miserable start, yet he still entered Monday's series opener against the Washington Nationals slashing .333/.465/.736 with 51 home runs and 122 RBI. He has 51 home runs and 122 RBI in a year in which offense has been down generally, and we're not even in September yet. It's been unreal to watch.
Judge is arguably the best and most feared hitter we've seen since Barry Bonds. He might be the most feared hitter who didn't use steroids... ever. Is that crazy to say?
We know what he can do with his bat, but Judge is more than just an all-time great hitter. He's a well-rounded player who can also shine defensively. He proved that yet again on Monday with this ridiculous catch.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Aaron Judge proves he's superhuman once and for all with unbelievable catch
Talkin' Yanks said it best on X. Are you kidding me??? Judge had to cover a decent amount of ground on a deep fly ball hit by Andres Chaparro and wound up timing his leap perfectly to rob the Nationals rookie of an extra-base hit. To top it off, he fired a strike from the wall to Gleyber Torres on the fly, who was able to turn it into a double play.
It's hard to tell whether that ball would've gone over the fence for a home run, but nonetheless, Judge used all 6-foot-7 of himself and then some to turn one of the best double plays you'll see all year. He is just a phenomenon at this point.
Judge's bat has been so lethal to the point that it has overshadowed the fact that he has played center field just about every day for the Yankees this season. The advanced metrics might not love him at that position, but he's always been a really strong defender in right field, and this ridiculous catch proves that he can play center if needed.
At the plate, Judge had just one hit in his four at-bats and failed to go deep for just the second time in the last seven games. It's safe to say he made up for a rare subpar night at the dish by his lofty standards by making this play in what turned out to be a Yankees win.