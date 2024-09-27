Aaron Judge has relatable reaction to rest-of-season plans after Yankees win AL East
By Austin Owens
Going into the 2024 season, the young and talented Baltimore Orioles were the favorites to win the American League East division. After an 82-80 season in 2023, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were looking for revenge, aiming to reclaim the top spot in the AL East. On Thursday night, they did just that.
For the Bronx Bombers, this division title had to feel a little extra sweet. The Yankees clinched the division title in front of their home crowd at Yankee Stadium with a 10-1 lead over the favored rivals, the Baltimore Orioles.
After the game concluded and the Yankees finished celebrating on the field, Aaron Judge was stopped on his way to the clubhouse for an interview. The captain shared his plans for the remainder of the regular season.
Judge ready to party
Shohei Ohtani has seemed to take most of the spotlight for his 50/50 season and rightfully so. However, Ohtani's great feat has seemed to overshadow the ridiculous season that Aaron Judge has turned in.
Judge is leading all of Major League Baseball in the following categories: Home runs (58), RBIs (144), Walks (133), OBP (.461), SLG % (.708), OPS (1.169). It is safe to say that these contributions are a major reason as to why the Yankees have yet another division title.
Although Aaron Judge is a major competitor, it sounds like even he recognizes his accomplishments this season and hinted at taking a day off following some celebration.
Most Yankees fans agree that the team should rest up in preparation for the postseason. However, there is one more accomplishment that could be reached over the next three days.
The Yankees sit just one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the best record in the American League. With the Yankees finishing the season with the Pirates while the Guardians play the Houston Astros, we will see how aggressive Aaron Boone's club will go after the No. 1 seed in the American League.